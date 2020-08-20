College Football 2020: 5 (Potentially) Stupid Big 12 Predictions

Five bold, crazy, stupid, daring, wacky Big 12 college football predictions for the 2020 season.

5 (Potentially) Stupid Big 12 Predictions

As if everything we’re going through in the college football world – and in real life – isn’t stupid enough, let’s take it all down a few levels.

What if you were told last year at this time that Baylor was going to play for the Big 12 Championship?

What if you were told that Jalen Hurts would be one of the most efficient passers in the history of college football? What if you were told that eight of the ten teams – including Texas – would fail to hit the nine-win mark for the season?

What if you were told last year at this time that Matt Rhule would have an NFL job – hardly a shocker – but Lincoln Riley was still going to be in Norman?

They’re the wild and wacky curveballs that make each season fun. Enough safe and sane, it’s time for dumb and dangerous with five (potentially) stupid predictions thrown at the wall to see if they stick.

To keep this fun, this entire Stick To Sports piece is in a safe, COVID-19-free bubble.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Big 12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State

Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas

Texas Tech | West Virginia

– 2020 Big 12 Preview

– Ranking The Big 12 Coaches

– CFN All-Big 12 Team & Top 30 Players

– CFN Big 12 Team-By-Team Predictions

– Big 12 Schedule, Most Interesting Games

5. The Big 12 will lose two non-conference games

It’s going to take some work for the Big 12 to biff two or more of their Plus-1 games.

Each Big 12 team gets one non-conference tune-up game before diving into the nine-game conference run, and let’s just say no one is exactly pushing the envelope.

Let’s just give Texas Tech (Houston Baptist), West Virginia (Eastern Kentucky), TCU (Tennessee Tech), Texas (UTEP), and Oklahoma (Missouri State) the benefit of doubt and chalk up wins for all of them.

And that’s fine. With no preseason, all college teams are insane to not schedule a winnable game to work out all the kinks. Unless something crazier than even 2020 can throw at the Big 12, assume 5-0 out of that group.

And 3-2 from the other five.

– 2020 Big 12 Preseason Rankings

Tulsa has a potentially amazing offense that might come up with something special on the right day against Oklahoma State, but nah – the Cowboys will win that. However …

Be very, very careful of the opening of the Dave Aranda era at Baylor with a dangerous Louisiana Tech team coming into Waco.

Ha ha ha, Kansas gets Coastal Carolina to start. Yeah, the Chanticleers won 12-7 on its trip last year to Lawrence.

Arkansas State absolutely has the chops to pull off something fantastic in Manhattan against Kansas State, and watch out for a dangerous Louisiana team with the offense, coaching and firepower to upset Iowa State.

Two of those four will happen.

NEXT: The quarterbacks …