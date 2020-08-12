Coaches Poll: What The Top 25 Should Be Without Big Ten, Pac-12

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceling/postponing their respective seasons, what should the Coaches Poll be now?

The coaches are all really busy right now, so let’s help them all out by adjusting the Amway preseason top 25 coaches poll to what it should be now without the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West teams.

Original preseason 2020 top 25 ranking in italics.

25. Virginia Cavaliers (9-5) (37) 13

24. Navy Midshipmen (11-2) (36) 17

23. Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-1) (35) 31

22. Miami Hurricanes (6-7) (34) 58

21. Louisville Cardinals (8-5) (33) 62

20. Baylor Bears (11-3) (31) 66

19. Memphis Tigers (12-2) (30) 71

18. Kentucky Wildcats (8-5) (29) 73

17. Tennessee Volunteers (8-5) (26) 111

16. Iowa State Cyclones (7-6) (25) 135

15. Virginia Tech Hokies (8-5) (24) 143

14. Cincinnati Bearcats (11-3) (22) 229

13. UCF Knights (10-3) (21) 232

12. North Carolina Tar Heels (7-6) (19) 415

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5) (16) 524

10. Texas Longhorns (8-5) (14) 703

8. Auburn Tigers (9-4) (11) 898

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-2) (10) 1012

6. Florida Gators (11-2) (8) 1176

5. Oklahoma Sooners (12-2) (6) 1315

4. LSU Tigers (15-0) (5) 1330 (6 1st)

3. Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) (4) 1345

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) (3) 1495 (4 1st)

1. Clemson Tigers (14-1) (1) 1589 (38 1st)

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 9; TCU 7; UL Lafayette 3; SMU 3; Pitt 1; Kansas State 1; Duke 1