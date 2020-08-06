Coaches Poll: 5 Things That Matter, Overrated, Underrated, Conference Rankings

The 2020 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports was released. Here are the topics that matter with the overrated and underrated teams, and which conference got the most respect.

5. Who is, technically, overrated in the Coaches Poll?

It’s way too easy and lazy to call something overrated or underrated, unless someone is actually doing the rating. The Coaches’ Poll just did the rating and rankings.

So who’s overrated? At least, according to the CFN Preseason Team Rankings – based on how good the teams are to start the season – the five most overrated teams are …

No. 13 Texas A&M

Call this the We Know Who The Starting Quarterback Is ranking. The Aggies are very, very good, and they have the experience and talent to be right there in the mix for big things around QB Kellen Mond, but this is still a team that should be around the 20s going into the season with 13 being a humongous ranking from the coaches.

No. 16 Oklahoma State

Call this the We Know Who The Superstar Running Back Is ranking. We’re quibbling here. Oklahoma State is loaded with as much offensive firepower as anyone in the country starting with RB Chuba Hubbard. But that defense … it’s fine. Not great, but fine. The Cowboys should be around the 20s behind USC, Iowa, and others. Being this close to the top 15 is a wee bit of a stretch.

No. 21 UCF

There’s no real beef with the ranking – there are about 15 teams that could’ve made the top 25, and UCF is one of them. Of course the team can hang with just about anyone, but this is more of a fringe top 25-team in terms of overall depth and talent – the O line needs a little time before it crushes – than a sure-thing in the 25. Remember, there’s a difference between playing in the AAC and dealing with the weekly grind of a Power Five league. The bigger problem is with …

No. 22 Cincinnati

This is a massive amount of love for a team whose calling card last year was a win over a mediocre UCLA and a bowl win over a Boston College program in transition. The passing game is just okay, the offensive line is just okay, and the depth is just okay. This is a top 40ish team with 22 a really, really big reach.

No. 25 Iowa State

Sort of like Texas A&M this year, in general, preseason voters like to know who the starting quarterback is, especially if he’s a superstar. The voters know Brock Purdy, but Iowa State at 25 is a whole lot of love. There’s experience, and this is hardly anything that bad, but the Cyclones should be around the 30s and snuck in.

And then there are the …

