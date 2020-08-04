CFN Sun Belt Preview 2020: 5 Things That Matter. Top Players, Coaches, Games, Thoughts

The 2020 Sun Belt Preview with the top players, biggest games, most important transfers, and thoughts on each team.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

5. Sun Belt 2020 Preview

Thanks, Georgia Southern.

Appalachian State took down North Carolina and South Carolina, and it rolled through almost everyone else on the way to a huge season. It likely would’ve been the Group of Five representative in the New Year’s Six bowl game – which turned out to be the Cotton against Penn State – had it not dropped a Halloween night game to Georgia Southern.

But even coming that close was a big thing for a conference that’s been able to hold its own from time to time when the spotlight is on.

ASU won its big battles with the Power Five, Georgia State shocked Tennessee, Coastal Carolina beat Kansas, Georgia Southern pushed Minnesota to the brink, Louisiana gave Mississippi State a hard time and whacked MAC champ Miami University in the Mobile Alabama Bowl, ULM had Florida State in a 45-44 loss, and South Alabama at least provided a bit of a push against Nebraska.

The league can play.

Appalachian State is so much better than everyone else, but the year will be about the rest of the East trying to take down the champ.

The Mountaineers will get everyone’s best shot, with Troy looking strangers, Georgia State still good, Coastal Carolina more than just competitive, and Georgia Southern still Georgia Southern.

Louisiana and Arkansas State are far-and-away the stars of the West, and they both get App State. Texas State and ULM should have fun offenses, and South Alabama has been building for the last few years under Steve Campbell.

CFN Sun Belt Preview

Teams: Surprise, Disappointments | Top Games

Players To Watch | One Thought On Each Team

– CFN Preview 2020: All 130 Team Previews

NEXT: Sun Belt Teams That Will Surprise, Disappoint