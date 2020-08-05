CFN Big Ten Preview 2020: 5 Things That Matter. Top Players, Coaches, Games, Thoughts

The 2020 Big Ten Preview with the top players, biggest games, most important transfers, and thoughts on each team.

The Big Ten Preview is being rushed up to the podium … just in case.

Out of all of the major conferences, the Big Ten is the one that has the resources, the will, and the schools to be the first – if any – to close it all down if they think they don’t have it in the battle to keep everyone healthy during a pandemic.

The SEC might be the best football conference, and the other Power Five conferences are important, but the Big Ten is the leader with its gigantic alumni base and sheer geographic reach.

On the field, the Big Ten-only schedule should be a blast for one year – at least as long as Ohio State doesn’t run away and hide with the conference title again.

Wisconsin is great again. Penn State is really great again. Michigan is great, too.

Michigan State might be rebuilding, but Northwestern should be a whole lot stronger than last season’s aberration. Purdue is fun, Nebraska needs to be fun, and Illinois is at least interesting with a good group of transfers to go along with a decent base.

Iowa is Iowa – even after all of the offseason issues – and Indiana is improved, but Maryland is iffy and Rutgers is total overhaul mode with new head coach Greg Schiano and with a COVID outbreak on campus.

And then there’s Ohio State, who either has the best team in college football, or is in top four and good enough to win the national title.

Let’s just hope they all safely have a shot to play what would be one of the most fun Big Ten seasons ever.

