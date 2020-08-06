Big Ten Preseason Football Predictions For Every Game, Team Records

Big Ten

With the Big Ten 10 game schedule, here are the preseason predictions for every game and who will play for the championship

Big Ten Preseason Predicted Finish

East
T1. Michigan
T1. Ohio State
3. Penn State
4. Michigan State
5. Indiana
6. Maryland
7. Rutgers

West
1. Wisconsin
2. Minnesota
T3. Iowa
T3. Nebraska
T5. Northwestern
T5. Purdue
7. Illinois

Big Ten Championship Prediction

Ohio State over Wisconsin

Big Ten East Predictions

2020 Indiana Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-6
2019 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7
2020 Indiana Preview

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin L
Sept. 12 Penn State L
Sept. 19 Illinois W
Sept. 26 at Ohio State L
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 at Minnesota L
Oct. 17 Michigan L
Oct. 24 Maryland W
Oct. 31 at Rutgers W
Nov. 7 at Michigan State L
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Purdue W
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern

2020 Maryland Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 1-9
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 3-9, 2018: 5-7
2020 Maryland Preview

Sept. 5 at Iowa L
Sept. 12 Michigan State L
Sept. 19 Rutgers W
Sept. 26 at Northwestern L
Oct. 3 Wisconsin L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Penn State L
Oct. 24 at Indiana L
Oct. 31 Ohio State L
Nov. 7 at Michigan L
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Minnesota L
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue

2020 Michigan Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 9-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2019: 9-4, 2018: 10-3
2020 Michigan Preview

Sept. 5 Purdue W
Sept. 12 at Minnesota W
Sept. 19 Penn State W
Sept. 26 at Rutgers W
Oct. 3 Michigan State W
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Indiana W
Oct. 24 at Ohio State L
Oct. 31 Wisconsin W
Nov. 7 Maryland W
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 at Northwestern W
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska

2020 Michigan State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 7-6, 2018: 7-6
2020 Michigan State Preview

Sept. 5 Minnesota W
Sept. 12 at Maryland W
Sept. 19 Northwestern W
Sept. 26 at Penn State L
Oct. 3 at Michigan L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Ohio State L
Oct. 24 Rutgers W
Oct. 31 at Iowa L
Nov. 7 Indiana W
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 at Nebraska L
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin

2020 Ohio State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 9-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 13-1, 2018: 13-1
2020 Ohio State Preview

Sept. 3 at Illinois W
Sept. 12 Rutgers W
Sept. 19 at Purdue W
Sept. 26 Indiana W
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 Nebraska W
Oct. 17 at Michigan State W
Oct. 24 Michigan W
Oct. 31 at Maryland W
Nov. 7 at Penn State L
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Iowa W
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin

2020 Penn State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 11-2, 2018: 9-4
2020 Penn State Preview

Sept. 5 Northwestern W
Sept. 12 at Indiana W
Sept. 19 at Michigan L
Sept. 26 Michigan State W
Oct. 3 at Rutgers W
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Maryland W
Oct. 24 Iowa W
Oct. 31 at Nebraska L
Nov. 7 Ohio State W
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 at Illinois W
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin

2020 Rutgers Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 0-10
2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2019: 2-10, 2018: 1-11
2020 Rutgers Preview

Sept. 5 Nebraska L
Sept. 12 at Ohio State L
Sept. 19 at Maryland L
Sept. 26 Michigan L
Oct. 3 Penn State L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Purdue L
Oct. 24 at Michigan State L
Oct. 31 Indiana L
Nov. 7 Illinois L
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 at Wisconsin L
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern

