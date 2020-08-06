Big Ten Preseason Football Predictions For Every Game, Team Records

With the Big Ten 10 game schedule, here are the preseason predictions for every game and who will play for the championship
Big Ten Preseason Predicted Finish
East
T1. Michigan
T1. Ohio State
3. Penn State
4. Michigan State
5. Indiana
6. Maryland
7. Rutgers
West
1. Wisconsin
2. Minnesota
T3. Iowa
T3. Nebraska
T5. Northwestern
T5. Purdue
7. Illinois
Big Ten Championship Prediction
Ohio State over Wisconsin
Big Ten East Predictions
2020 Indiana Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-6
2019 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7
2020 Indiana Preview
Sept. 4 at Wisconsin L
Sept. 12 Penn State L
Sept. 19 Illinois W
Sept. 26 at Ohio State L
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 at Minnesota L
Oct. 17 Michigan L
Oct. 24 Maryland W
Oct. 31 at Rutgers W
Nov. 7 at Michigan State L
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Purdue W
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern
2020 Maryland Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 1-9
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 3-9, 2018: 5-7
2020 Maryland Preview
Sept. 5 at Iowa L
Sept. 12 Michigan State L
Sept. 19 Rutgers W
Sept. 26 at Northwestern L
Oct. 3 Wisconsin L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Penn State L
Oct. 24 at Indiana L
Oct. 31 Ohio State L
Nov. 7 at Michigan L
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Minnesota L
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue
2020 Michigan Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 9-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2019: 9-4, 2018: 10-3
2020 Michigan Preview
Sept. 5 Purdue W
Sept. 12 at Minnesota W
Sept. 19 Penn State W
Sept. 26 at Rutgers W
Oct. 3 Michigan State W
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Indiana W
Oct. 24 at Ohio State L
Oct. 31 Wisconsin W
Nov. 7 Maryland W
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 at Northwestern W
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska
2020 Michigan State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 7-6, 2018: 7-6
2020 Michigan State Preview
Sept. 5 Minnesota W
Sept. 12 at Maryland W
Sept. 19 Northwestern W
Sept. 26 at Penn State L
Oct. 3 at Michigan L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Ohio State L
Oct. 24 Rutgers W
Oct. 31 at Iowa L
Nov. 7 Indiana W
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 at Nebraska L
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin
2020 Ohio State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 9-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 13-1, 2018: 13-1
2020 Ohio State Preview
Sept. 3 at Illinois W
Sept. 12 Rutgers W
Sept. 19 at Purdue W
Sept. 26 Indiana W
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 Nebraska W
Oct. 17 at Michigan State W
Oct. 24 Michigan W
Oct. 31 at Maryland W
Nov. 7 at Penn State L
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Iowa W
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin
2020 Penn State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 11-2, 2018: 9-4
2020 Penn State Preview
Sept. 5 Northwestern W
Sept. 12 at Indiana W
Sept. 19 at Michigan L
Sept. 26 Michigan State W
Oct. 3 at Rutgers W
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Maryland W
Oct. 24 Iowa W
Oct. 31 at Nebraska L
Nov. 7 Ohio State W
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 at Illinois W
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin
2020 Rutgers Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 0-10
2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2019: 2-10, 2018: 1-11
2020 Rutgers Preview
Sept. 5 Nebraska L
Sept. 12 at Ohio State L
Sept. 19 at Maryland L
Sept. 26 Michigan L
Oct. 3 Penn State L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Purdue L
Oct. 24 at Michigan State L
Oct. 31 Indiana L
Nov. 7 Illinois L
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 at Wisconsin L
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
Missed: Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern