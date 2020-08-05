Big Ten Football Schedule 2020 Composite Conference Only. 10 Most Interesting Games

The modified version of the 2020 Big Ten only football schedule with the week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

Big Ten Football Schedule Composite 2020

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Ten Most Interesting Big Ten games

1. Michigan at Ohio State, Oct. 24

2. Ohio State at Penn State, Nov. 7

3. Penn State at Michigan, Sept. 19

4. Wisconsin at Michigan, Oct. 31

5. Minnesota at Wisconsin, Sept. 26

6. Michigan State at Michigan, Oct. 3

7. Iowa at Penn State, Oct. 24

8. Ohio State at Michigan State, Oct. 17

9. Wisconsin at Iowa, Nov. 14

10. Michigan at Minnesota , Sept. 12

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 3

Ohio State at Illinois

Friday, Sept. 4

Indiana at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 5

Minnesota at Michigan State

Northwestern at Penn State

Purdue at Michigan

Maryland at Iowa

Nebraska at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 12

Michigan at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Penn State at Indiana

Illinois at Nebraska

Iowa at Purdue

Michigan State at Maryland

Rutgers at Ohio State

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 19

Penn State at Michigan

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Iowa at Minnesota

Ohio State at Purdue

Northwestern at Michigan State

Illinois at Indiana

Rutgers at Maryland

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 26

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Penn State

Nebraska at Iowa

Indiana at Ohio State

Purdue at Illinois

Maryland at Northwestern

Michigan at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 3

Michigan State at Michigan

Minnesota at Nebraska

Northwestern at Iowa

Wisconsin at Maryland

Penn State at Rutgers

OFF WEEK: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 10

Nebraska at Ohio State

Indiana at Minnesota

Purdue at Wisconsin

Iowa at Illinois

OFF WEEK: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 17

Ohio State at Michigan State

Michigan at Indiana

Illinois at Northwestern

Maryland at Penn State

Rutgers at Purdue

OFF WEEK: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 24

Michigan at Ohio State

Iowa at Penn State

Illinois at Wisconsin

Nebraska at Northwestern

Purdue at Minnesota

Maryland at Indiana

Rutgers at Michigan State

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 31

Wisconsin at Michigan

Penn State at Nebraska

Michigan State at Iowa

Northwestern at Purdue

Minnesota at Illinois

Ohio State at Maryland

Indiana at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 7

Ohio State at Penn State

Indiana at Michigan State

Maryland at Michigan

Illinois at Rutgers

OFF WEEK: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 14

Wisconsin at Iowa

Northwestern at Minnesota

Nebraska at Purdue

OFF WEEK: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 21

Iowa at Ohio State

Michigan State at Nebraska

Michigan at Northwestern

Purdue at Indiana

Penn State at Illinois

Minnesota at Maryland

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Big Ten Football Championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN