Big Ten Football Schedule 2020 Composite Conference Only. 10 Most Interesting Games

The modified version of the 2020 Big Ten only football schedule with the week-by-week ranking of all of the games.
Big Ten Football Schedule Composite 2020
Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.
Ten Most Interesting Big Ten games
1. Michigan at Ohio State, Oct. 24
2. Ohio State at Penn State, Nov. 7
3. Penn State at Michigan, Sept. 19
4. Wisconsin at Michigan, Oct. 31
5. Minnesota at Wisconsin, Sept. 26
6. Michigan State at Michigan, Oct. 3
7. Iowa at Penn State, Oct. 24
8. Ohio State at Michigan State, Oct. 17
9. Wisconsin at Iowa, Nov. 14
10. Michigan at Minnesota , Sept. 12
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 3
Ohio State at Illinois
Friday, Sept. 4
Indiana at Wisconsin
Saturday, Sept. 5
Minnesota at Michigan State
Northwestern at Penn State
Purdue at Michigan
Maryland at Iowa
Nebraska at Rutgers
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 2
Saturday, Sept. 12
Michigan at Minnesota
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Penn State at Indiana
Illinois at Nebraska
Iowa at Purdue
Michigan State at Maryland
Rutgers at Ohio State
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 3
Saturday, Sept. 19
Penn State at Michigan
Wisconsin at Nebraska
Iowa at Minnesota
Ohio State at Purdue
Northwestern at Michigan State
Illinois at Indiana
Rutgers at Maryland
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 4
Saturday, Sept. 26
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Penn State
Nebraska at Iowa
Indiana at Ohio State
Purdue at Illinois
Maryland at Northwestern
Michigan at Rutgers
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 5
Saturday, Oct. 3
Michigan State at Michigan
Minnesota at Nebraska
Northwestern at Iowa
Wisconsin at Maryland
Penn State at Rutgers
OFF WEEK: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 6
Saturday, Oct. 10
Nebraska at Ohio State
Indiana at Minnesota
Purdue at Wisconsin
Iowa at Illinois
OFF WEEK: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 7
Saturday, Oct. 17
Ohio State at Michigan State
Michigan at Indiana
Illinois at Northwestern
Maryland at Penn State
Rutgers at Purdue
OFF WEEK: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 8
Saturday, Oct. 24
Michigan at Ohio State
Iowa at Penn State
Illinois at Wisconsin
Nebraska at Northwestern
Purdue at Minnesota
Maryland at Indiana
Rutgers at Michigan State
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 9
Saturday, Oct. 31
Wisconsin at Michigan
Penn State at Nebraska
Michigan State at Iowa
Northwestern at Purdue
Minnesota at Illinois
Ohio State at Maryland
Indiana at Rutgers
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 10
Saturday, Nov. 7
Ohio State at Penn State
Indiana at Michigan State
Maryland at Michigan
Illinois at Rutgers
OFF WEEK: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 11
Saturday, Nov. 14
Wisconsin at Iowa
Northwestern at Minnesota
Nebraska at Purdue
OFF WEEK: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 12
Saturday, Nov. 21
Iowa at Ohio State
Michigan State at Nebraska
Michigan at Northwestern
Purdue at Indiana
Penn State at Illinois
Minnesota at Maryland
Rutgers at Wisconsin
Big Ten Football Championship
Saturday, Dec. 5
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN