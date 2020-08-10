Big Ten Cancels Fall Season. What's Next For College Football?

The Big Ten has canceled its 2020 football season due to concerns over the coronavirus. What’s next for college football?

The Big Ten is going to do it. It’s going to cancel its 2020 college football season.

It was rumored to happen for the last few weeks, and now it’s actually happening the Big Ten is cancelling college football for the 2020 fall.

Sources: Big Ten cancels football season; no games for Michigan, Michigan State in 2020 https://t.co/ir96jXjCE1 via @freep @reporterdavidj @ByChrisThomas — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) August 10, 2020

The details of what’s next are still sketchy, but commissioner Kevin Warren has been hinting at the idea of a spring football season. Forgetting that it would mean two college football seasons in ten months, and that college football in Minneapolis and Madison would be delightful in February, there aren’t any details yet on how that might work.

This all started rolling over the weekend with reports of a meeting among conference presidents about the viability of a college football season, and then Monday morning the Dan Patrick Show went with the story that the Big Ten was going to shut things down.

According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

In the end, it was just too much. The Big Ten types have been hinting from the start that they didn’t believe they could safely make it all work. There were liability concerns, player safety issues, the lack of revenue from no fans in the stands, and then when it finally came time to practice and get it all going, the college presidents couldn’t make it work.

Oh yeah, and don’t forget the player movement side of things. Squashing the demands and the voices of players isn’t a bad thing for those who run the higher-levels of college athletics.

The Big Ten just gave the whole #WeWantToPlay movement one giant, “bless your heart.”

And now, very predictably, college football gets politicized. What could possibly go wrong?

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has drafted a letter that he plans to send to Big Ten presidents, identifying reasons why he believes college football should be played.@SINow obtained a copy. Sasse is a former university president. pic.twitter.com/xrpRjiWREf — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 10, 2020

So NOW what?

The conventional thinking is that the Pac-12 is next. The thought was that the Pac-12 would be first, but the Big Ten cancelling things makes it even easier. However …

Don’t be totally certain that everyone else folds. The SEC is still wavering, and the Big 12 and ACC don’t appear to be so sure on its immediate future.

Army and Middle Tennessee announced their game on Monday morning. Remember, everyone is sort of acting independently.

But for now, the story is the Big Ten. There’s no Big Ten season, and not everyone is happy about it.