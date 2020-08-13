Big 12 Predictions For Every Game: 2020 Revised Football Schedule

What’s going to happen this season in the Big 12 – if it’s able to make the season go? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.

Big 12 Predictions, 2020 Revised Schedules

2020 Predicted Big 12 Finish

T1. Oklahoma

T1. Texas

3. Oklahoma State

T4. Iowa State

T4. West Virginia

T6. Kansas State

T6. TCU

T6. Texas Tech

9. Baylor

10. Kansas

Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma over Texas

2020 Baylor Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-6

2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2019: 11-3, 2018: 7-6

2020 Baylor Preview

Sept. 12 COMING

Sept. 19 COMING W

Sept. 26 Kansas W

Oct. 3 at West Virginia L

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Oklahoma State L

Oct. 24 at Texas L

Oct. 31 TCU W

Nov. 7 at Iowa State L

Nov. 14 at Texas Tech L

Nov. 21 OPEN DATE

Nov. 28 Kansas State W

Dec. 5 at Oklahoma L

2020 Iowa State Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-4

2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2019: 7-6, 2018: 8-5

2020 Iowa State Preview

Sept. 12 Louisiana W

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 at TCU L

Oct. 3 Oklahoma L

Oct. 10 Texas Tech W

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at Oklahoma State L

Oct. 31 at Kansas W

Nov. 7 Baylor W

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 Kansas State W

Nov. 28 at Texas L

Dec. 5 West Virginia W

2020 Kansas Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 1-9

2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2019: 3-9, 2018: 3-9

2020 Kansas Preview

Sept. 12 COMING

Sept. 19 COMING W

Sept. 26 at Baylor L

Oct. 3 Oklahoma State L

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at West Virginia L

Oct. 24 at Kansas State L

Oct. 31 Iowa State L

Nov. 7 at Oklahoma L

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 Texas L

Nov. 28 TCU L

Dec. 5 at Texas Tech L

2020 Kansas State Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7

2020 Kansas State Preview

Sept. 12 Arkansas State W

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 at Oklahoma L

Oct. 3 Texas Tech W

Oct. 10 at TCU L

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 Kansas W

Oct. 31 at West Virginia L

Nov. 7 Oklahoma State W

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 at Iowa State L

Nov. 28 at Baylor L

Dec. 5 Texas W

2020 Oklahoma Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2019: 12-2, 2018: 12-2

2020 Oklahoma Preview

Sept. 12 Missouri State W

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 Kansas State W

Oct. 3 at Iowa State W

Oct. 10 Texas (in Dallas)

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at TCU W

Oct. 31 at Texas Tech W

Nov. 7 Kansas W

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 Oklahoma State W

Nov. 28 at West Virginia L

Dec. 5 Baylor W

