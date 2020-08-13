Big 12 Predictions For Every Game: 2020 Revised Football Schedule

What’s going to happen this season in the Big 12 – if it’s able to make the season go? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Big 12 Predictions, 2020 Revised Schedules
2020 Predicted Big 12 Finish
T1. Oklahoma
T1. Texas
3. Oklahoma State
T4. Iowa State
T4. West Virginia
T6. Kansas State
T6. TCU
T6. Texas Tech
9. Baylor
10. Kansas
Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma over Texas
2020 Big 12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State
Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas
Texas Tech | West Virginia
2020 Baylor Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-6
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 11-3, 2018: 7-6
2020 Baylor Preview
Sept. 12 COMING
Sept. 19 COMING W
Sept. 26 Kansas W
Oct. 3 at West Virginia L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Oklahoma State L
Oct. 24 at Texas L
Oct. 31 TCU W
Nov. 7 at Iowa State L
Nov. 14 at Texas Tech L
Nov. 21 OPEN DATE
Nov. 28 Kansas State W
Dec. 5 at Oklahoma L
2020 Iowa State Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 7-6, 2018: 8-5
2020 Iowa State Preview
Sept. 12 Louisiana
W
Sept. 19 OPEN DATE
Sept. 26 at TCU L
Oct. 3 Oklahoma L
Oct. 10 Texas Tech W
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 at Oklahoma State L
Oct. 31 at Kansas W
Nov. 7 Baylor W
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Kansas State W
Nov. 28 at Texas L
Dec. 5 West Virginia W
2020 Kansas Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 1-9
2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2019: 3-9, 2018: 3-9
2020 Kansas Preview
Sept. 12 COMING
Sept. 19 COMING W
Sept. 26 at Baylor L
Oct. 3 Oklahoma State L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at West Virginia L
Oct. 24 at Kansas State L
Oct. 31 Iowa State L
Nov. 7 at Oklahoma L
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Texas L
Nov. 28 TCU L
Dec. 5 at Texas Tech L
2020 Kansas State Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7
2020 Kansas State Preview
Sept. 12 Arkansas State
W
Sept. 19 OPEN DATE
Sept. 26 at Oklahoma L
Oct. 3 Texas Tech W
Oct. 10 at TCU L
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 Kansas W
Oct. 31 at West Virginia L
Nov. 7 Oklahoma State W
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 at Iowa State L
Nov. 28 at Baylor L
Dec. 5 Texas W
2020 Oklahoma Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2019: 12-2, 2018: 12-2
2020 Oklahoma Preview
Sept. 12 Missouri State
W
Sept. 19 OPEN DATE
Sept. 26 Kansas State W
Oct. 3 at Iowa State W
Oct. 10 Texas (in Dallas)
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 at TCU W
Oct. 31 at Texas Tech W
Nov. 7 Kansas W
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Oklahoma State W
Nov. 28 at West Virginia L
Dec. 5 Baylor W