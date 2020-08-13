Big 12 Predictions For Every Game: 2020 Revised Football Schedule

Big 12 Predictions For Every Game: 2020 Revised Football Schedule

Big 12

Big 12 Predictions For Every Game: 2020 Revised Football Schedule

What’s going to happen this season in the Big 12 – if it’s able to make the season go? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game. 

Big 12 Predictions, 2020 Revised Schedules

2020 Predicted Big 12 Finish

T1. Oklahoma
T1. Texas
3. Oklahoma State
T4. Iowa State
T4. West Virginia
T6. Kansas State
T6. TCU
T6. Texas Tech
9. Baylor
10. Kansas

Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma over Texas

2020 Big 12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State
Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas
Texas Tech | West Virginia

2020 Baylor Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-6
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 11-3, 2018: 7-6
2020 Baylor Preview

Sept. 12 COMING
Sept. 19 COMING
Sept. 26 Kansas
Oct. 3 at West Virginia L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Oklahoma State L
Oct. 24 at Texas L
Oct. 31 TCU
Nov. 7 at Iowa State L
Nov. 14 at Texas Tech L
Nov. 21 OPEN DATE
Nov. 28 Kansas State
Dec. 5 at Oklahoma L

2020 Iowa State Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 7-6, 2018: 8-5
2020 Iowa State Preview

Sept. 12 Louisiana 
Sept. 19 OPEN DATE
Sept. 26 at TCU  L
Oct. 3 Oklahoma  L
Oct. 10 Texas Tech W
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 at Oklahoma State  L
Oct. 31 at Kansas W
Nov. 7 Baylor W
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Kansas State W
Nov. 28 at Texas  L
Dec. 5 West Virginia W

2020 Kansas Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 1-9
2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2019: 3-9, 2018: 3-9
2020 Kansas Preview

Sept. 12 COMING
Sept. 19 COMING W
Sept. 26 at Baylor L
Oct. 3 Oklahoma State L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at West Virginia L
Oct. 24 at Kansas State L
Oct. 31 Iowa State L
Nov. 7 at Oklahoma L
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Texas L
Nov. 28 TCU L
Dec. 5 at Texas Tech L

2020 Kansas State Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7
2020 Kansas State Preview

Sept. 12 Arkansas State W
Sept. 19 OPEN DATE
Sept. 26 at Oklahoma L
Oct. 3 Texas Tech W
Oct. 10 at TCU L 
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 Kansas W
Oct. 31 at West Virginia L
Nov. 7 Oklahoma State W
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 at Iowa State L
Nov. 28 at Baylor L
Dec. 5 Texas W

2020 Oklahoma Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2019: 12-2, 2018: 12-2
2020 Oklahoma Preview

Sept. 12 Missouri State W
Sept. 19 OPEN DATE
Sept. 26 Kansas State W
Oct. 3 at Iowa State W
Oct. 10 Texas (in Dallas)
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 at TCU W
Oct. 31 at Texas Tech W
Nov. 7 Kansas W
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Oklahoma State W
Nov. 28 at West Virginia L
Dec. 5 Baylor W

NEXT: Big 12 Schedules, Predictions, Part 2

