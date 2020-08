Big 12 Football Schedule 2020 Composite. 10 Most Interesting Games

The modified version of the 2020 Big 12 football schedule with the week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

Big 12 Football Schedule Composite 2020

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Ten Most Interesting Big 12 games

1. Texas vs. Oklahoma, Oct. 10

2. Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, Nov. 21

3. Texas at Oklahoma State, Oct. 31

4. Oklahoma at Iowa State, Oct. 3

5. Iowa State at Texas, Nov. 28

6. Oklahoma at TCU, Oct. 24

7. Oklahoma at Kansas State , Sept. 26

8. Texas at Kansas State, Dec. 5

9. Oklahoma State at Kansas State, Nov. 7

10. TCU at Texas, Oct. 3

Each school will come up with their one non-conference game that needs to be played before September 26th. Those will be listed when released.

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 1

Saturday, Sept. 26

Oklahoma at Kansas State

Texas at Texas Tech

Iowa State at TCU

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Baylor

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, Oct. 3

Oklahoma at Iowa State

TCU at Texas

Baylor at West Virginia

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, Oct. 10

Texas vs. Oklahoma

Kansas State at TCU

Texas Tech at Iowa State

OFF WEEK: Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Oct. 17

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Kansas at West Virginia

OFF WEEK: Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 24

Oklahoma at TCU

Baylor at Texas

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Kansas at Kansas State

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 31

Texas at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

TCU at Baylor

Kansas State at West Virginia

Iowa State at Kansas

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, Nov. 7

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

West Virginia at Texas

Baylor at Iowa State

Texas Tech at TCU

Kansas at Oklahoma

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, Nov. 14

TCU at West Virginia

Baylor at Texas Tech

OFF WEEK: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, Nov. 21

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Kansas State at Iowa State

Texas at Kansas

OFF WEEK: Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 28

Iowa State at Texas

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Kansas State at Baylor

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

TCU at Kansas

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, Dec. 5

Texas at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at TCU

Baylor at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Iowa State

Kansas at Texas Tech

Big Ten Football Championship

Saturday, Dec. 12 or 19

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX