Austin Peay vs Central Arkansas Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Austin Peay vs Central Arkansas prediction and game preview.

Austin Peay vs Central Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, August 29

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Network: ESPN

Austin Peay (0-0) vs. Central Arkansas (0-0) Game Preview

Why Austin Peay Will Win

There might be a whole lot of big things going on with the program, but the amazing run defense from last season should still be a killer.

It anchors around the explosive 5-9, 285-pound Josephus Smith on the inside – coming off a 50-tackle, 7.5-sack, 18.5 tackle-for-loss season – and has most of the other main men around him. The Governors allowed just 104 rushing yards per game and were amazing at forcing turnovers.

The O line should once again be solid, and QB Jeremiah Oatsvall is back after missing most of last year hurt – watch out for JaVaughn Craig, too, who stepped in and was terrific – but it should all come down to that run D.

Central Arkansas struggled to get the ground game going last season, and it’s about to run into a brick wall. But …

Why Central Arkansas Will Win

Here comes the UCA passing game.

It wasn’t exactly Joe Burrow and LSU winging it around, but the Bears got a record-setting season out of junior Breylin Smith, a 6-3 bomber who had a problem with interceptions, but threw 32 touchdown passes for an O that averaged close to 300 yards per game through the air.

Deep threat Tyler Hudson returns after averaging close to 18 yards per catch – he leads a big, dangerous receiving corps – and the young line that struggled at times in pass protection throughout last year should be a whole lot better.

The Austin Peay pass rush will be fine, but it should be held in check just enough to let Smith push the ball deep.

What’s Going To Happen

The X factor is Austin Peay offseason coaching change, with Mark Hudspeth’s “unacceptable conduct” being enough to turn a suspension into a resignation. Now the pressure is on interim head man Marquase Lovings, who follows Hudspeth after one of the best seasons ever for the Governor program, who followed Will Healy, who went on to make Charlotte football good.

Lovings will be fine, Austin Peay will be fine, and the defense will make up for faltering last year in a rough 24-16 loss.

The Governor D dominated for most of the game, but Breylin Smith came up with two fourth quarter touchdown passes as UCA pulled away for the win. It was also the game when Oatsvall went down for the year hurt.

This time around, Austin Peay will generate enough first half points – and will hit on its third down chances, unlike last year – to hold on late in a fun, close fight to kick off whatever this 2020 college football season will be.

Austin Peay vs Central Arkansas Prediction, Line

Austin Peay 27, Central Arkansas 21

No Line Available, o/u: No Line Available

Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

