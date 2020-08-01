Arizona Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

Arizona

Arizona Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

By 4 hours ago

By |

2020 Arizona football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season

Arizona Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 26 Arizona State

Oct. 3 at Washington

Oct. 10 Colorado

 Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

 Oct. 24 USC

 Oct. 31 at Utah

Nov. 7 at Oregon State

Nov. 14 Cal

Nov. 20 Oregon

Nov. 28 at UCLA

Dec. 5 at Stanford

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

Missed: Washington State

, , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, Arizona, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home