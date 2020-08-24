AP Poll Top 25 Poll: What It Should Be Without Big Ten, Pac-12

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceling/postponing their respective seasons, what should the AP be now?

For some reason, the AP wasn’t able to adjust and do its preseason rankings correctly – it included teams that aren’t even playing this year.

Here’s what it should be, based on schools still expected to play college football in 2020.

Original preseason 2020 top 25 ranking in italics.

25. TCU Horned Frogs (5-7) (38) 9

24. Baylor Bears (11-3) (36) 15

23. Kentucky Wildcats (8-5) (34) 20

22. Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-1) (32) 26

21. Louisville Cardinals (8-5) (31) 32

20. Miami Hurricanes (6-7) (30) 42

19. Virginia Tech Hokies (8-5) (27) 85

18. Memphis Tigers (12-2) (26) 86

17. Tennessee Volunteers (8-5) (25) 133

16. Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3) (24) 134

15. Iowa State Cyclones (7-6) (23) 199

14. UCF Knights (10-3) (21) 229

13. Cincinnati Bearcats (11-3) (20) 234

12. North Carolina Tar Heels (7-6) (18) 496

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5) (15) 672

10. Texas Longhorns (8-5) (14) 703

8. Auburn Tigers (9-4) (11) 852

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-2) (12) 995

6. Florida Gators (11-2) (8) 1125

5. LSU Tigers (15-0) (6) 1186 (1 1st)

4. Oklahoma Sooners (12-2) (5) 1269

3. Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) (4) 1270

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) (3) 1422 (2 1st)

1. Clemson Tigers (14-1) (1) 1520 (38 1st)

Others receiving votes: Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, UAB 1