Preview 2020: College Football News All-SEC Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the SEC season with the College Football News All-SEC Team & Top 30 players

2020 SEC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

East Florida | Georgia | Kentucky | Missouri

South Carolina | Tennessee | Vanderbilt

West Alabama | Arkansas | Auburn | LSU

Miss State | Ole Miss | Texas A&M

2020 Preseason CFN SEC Offensive Player of the Year

WR Ja’Marr Chase, Jr. LSU

Justin Jefferson caught 111 passes, and there were a whole slew of other weapons for Joe Burrow to throw to, but Chase was the Biletnikoff winner as the nation’s best receiver with the greatest season by any wideout in SEC history.

He cranked up 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. To put that into perspective, he had as many receiving scores or more than all but 58 of the 130 FBS teams, and he had more receiving yards than nine teams.

The SEC is loaded once again with tremendous receiving talent, and Chase doesn’t have Burrow around anymore, but he’s still going to be one of the most dangerous all-around weapons in the country.

2020 Preseason CFN SEC Defensive Player of the Year

CB Derek Stingley, Soph. LSU

LSU safety Grant Delpit won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back. He wasn’t event best defensive back on his own team last year – actually, he might have been fourth in the mix – behind Stingley, the lockdown star who came into LSU as a big-time recruit, and showed why right away.

The 6-1, 195-pounder led the team with six interceptions, 15 broken up passes, and 38 tackles. There’s some reloading to do in the Tiger secondary, and the stats aren’t going to be as good for Stingley – no one will throw his way – but he’s an NFL starting corner who’ll still be around the college world for the next few seasons.

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team: Offense

QB – Kyle Trask, Sr. Florida

RB – Najee Harris, Sr. Alabama

RB – Kylin Hill, Sr. Mississippi State

WR – Ja’Marr Chase, Jr. LSU

WR – DeVonta Smith, Sr. Alabama

TE – Kyle Pitts, Jr. Florida

OT – Alex Leatherwood, Sr. Alabama

OG – Landon Dickerson, Sr. Alabama (or C)

C – Drake Jackson, Sr. Kentucky

OG – Trey Smith, Sr. Tennessee

OT – Wanya Morris, Soph. Tennessee

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team: Defense

DE – Big Kat Bryant, Sr. Auburn

DT – Jordan Davis, Jr. Georgia

DT – Tyler Shelvin, Jr. LSU

DE – Aaron Sterling, Sr. South Carolina

LB – Nick Bolton, Jr. Missouri

LB – KJ Britt, Sr. Auburn

LB – Dylan Moses, Jr. Alabama

CB – Derek Stingley, Soph. LSU

S – Richard LeCounte, Sr. Georgia

S – JaCoby Stevens, Sr. LSU

CB – Patrick Surtain, Jr. Alabama

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team: Special Teams

PK – Brent Cimaglia, Sr. Tennessee

P – Max Duffy, Sr. Kentucky

KR/PR – Jaylen Waddle, Jr. Alabama

