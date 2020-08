ACC Preseason Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this college football season in the ACC? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.

ACC Preseason Predicted Finish

T1. Clemson

T1. Notre Dame

3. Pitt

T4. Miami

T4. Virginia Tech

T6. Florida State

T6. Louisville

T6. North Carolina

T6. NC State

T6. Virginia

T11. Boston College

T11. Syracuse

13. Wake Forest

14. Duke

15. Georgia Tech

ACC Championship Prediction

Clemson over Notre Dame

ACC Preseason Predictions

Two quick notes: 1) There are no divisions this year. The top two teams play in the ACC Championship, and 2) Notre Dame is a part of this making it a 15-team ACC and a ten-game season plus one non-conference game.

2020 Boston College Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-6

2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2019: 6-7, 2018: 7-5

2020 Boston College Preview

Sept. 12 Ohio W

Sept. 19 at Duke L

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 North Carolina W

Oct. 10 Pitt L

Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech L

Oct. 24 Georgia Tech W

Oct. 31 at Clemson L

Nov. 7 at Syracuse W

Nov. 14 Notre Dame L

Nov. 21 OPEN DATE

Nov. 27 Louisville W

Dec. 5 at Virginia L

Missed: Florida State, Miami, NC State, Wake Forest

2020 Clemson Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-1

2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2019: 14-1, 2018: 15-0

2020 Clemson Preview

Sept. 12 at Wake Forest W

Sept. 19 TBA W

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 Virginia W

Oct. 10 Miami W

Oct. 17 at Georgia Tech W

Oct. 24 Syracuse W

Oct. 31 Boston College W

Nov. 7 at Notre Dame L

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 at Florida State W

Nov. 28 Pitt W

Dec. 5 at Virginia Tech W

Missed: Duke, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina

2020 Duke Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 3-8

2019 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2019: 5-7, 2018: 8-5

2020 Duke Preview

Sept. 12 at Notre Dame L

Sept. 19 Boston College W

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 Virginia Tech L

Oct. 10 at Syracuse L

Oct. 17 at NC State L

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Charlotte W

Nov. 7 North Carolina W

Nov. 14 at Virginia L

Nov. 21 Wake Forest L

Nov. 28 at Georgia Tech L

Dec. 5 Florida State L

Missed: Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Pitt

2020 Florida State Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2019: 6-7, 2018: 5-7

2020 Florida State Preview

Sept. 12 Georgia Tech W

Sept. 19 Samford W

Sept. 26 at Miami L

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 at Notre Dame L

Oct. 17 North Carolina W

Oct. 24 at Louisville L

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Pitt W

Nov. 14 at NC State L

Nov. 21 Clemson L

Nov. 28 Virginia W

Dec. 5 at Duke W

Missed: Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

2020 Georgia Tech Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 1-10

2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2019: 3-9, 2018: 7-6

2020 Georgia Tech Preview

Sept. 12 at Florida State L

Sept. 19 UCF L

Sept. 26 at Syracuse L

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 9 Louisville L

Oct. 17 Clemson L

Oct. 24 at Boston College L

Oct. 31 Notre Dame L

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 Pitt L

Nov. 21 at Miami L

Nov. 28 Duke W

Dec. 5 at NC State L

Missed: North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2020 Louisville Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2019: 8-5, 2018: 2-10

2020 Louisville Preview

Sept. 12 WKU W

Sept. 19 Miami W

Sept. 26 at Pitt L

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 9 at Georgia Tech W

Oct. 17 at Notre Dame L

Oct. 24 Florida State W

Oct. 31 Virginia Tech L

Nov. 7 at Virginia L

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 20 Syracuse W

Nov. 27 at Boston College L

Dec. 5 Wake Forest W

Missed: Clemson, Duke, NC State, North Carolina

2020 Miami Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-4

2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2019: 6-7, 2018: 7-6

2020 Miami Preview

Sept. 10 UAB W

Sept. 19 at Louisville L

Sept. 26 Florida State W

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 at Clemson L

Oct. 17 Pitt W

Oct. 24 Virginia W

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 at NC State L

Nov. 14 at Virginia Tech L

Nov. 21 Georgia Tech W

Nov. 28 at Wake Forest W

Dec. 5 North Carolina W

Missed: Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame, Syracuse\

