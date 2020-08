ACC Football Schedule 2020 Composite Conference Only. 10 Most Interesting Games

The modified version of the 2020 ACC only football schedule with the week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

ACC Football Schedule Composite 2020

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Ten Most Interesting ACC games

1. Clemson at Notre Dame, Nov. 7

2. Miami at Clemson, Oct. 10

3. Clemson at Florida State, Nov. 21

4. Florida State at Notre Dame, Oct. 10

5. Virginia at Clemson, Oct. 3

6. Virginia at Virginia Tech, Sept. 19

7. Miami at Virginia Tech , Nov. 14

8. Florida State at Miami, Sept. 26

9. Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Oct. 10

10. Notre Dame at Pitt , Oct. 24

ACC Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami

Friday, Sept. 11

VMI at Virginia

Saturday, Sept. 12

Clemson at Wake Forest

Syracuse at North Carolina

NC State at Virginia Tech

Duke at Notre Dame

WKU at Louisville

Miami University at Pitt

Ohio at Boston College

ACC Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 19

Virginia at Virginia Tech

Miami at Louisville

Syracuse at Pitt

Boston College at Duke

UCF at Georgia Tech

Wake Forest at NC State

Western Michigan at Notre Dame

Samford at Florida State

TBA at Clemson

TBA at North Carolina

ACC Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 26

Florida State at Miami

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Louisville at Pitt

Georgia Tech at Syracuse

ACC Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Oct. 3

Virginia at Clemson

NC State at Pitt

Virginia Tech at Duke

North Carolina at Boston College

ACC Football Schedule Week 5

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech

Old Dominion at Wake Forest



Saturday, Oct. 10

Miami at Clemson

Florida State at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

NC State at Virginia

Pitt at Boston College

Duke at Syracuse

ACC Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 17

Louisville at Notre Dame

North Carolina at Florida State

Pitt at Miami

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Duke at NC State

Virginia at Wake Forest

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Liberty at Syracuse

ACC Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 24

Notre Dame at Pitt

Virginia at Miami

Florida State at Louisville

NC State at North Carolina

Syracuse at Clemson

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

Georgia Tech at Boston College

ACC Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 31

Virginia Tech at Louisville

North Carolina at Virginia

Wake Forest at Syracuse

Boston College at Clemson

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Charlotte at Duke

ACC Football Schedule Week 9

Friday, Nov. 6

Miami at NC State

Saturday, Nov. 7

Clemson at Notre Dame

Pitt at Florida State

Louisville at Virginia

North Carolina at Duke

Boston College at Syracuse

Liberty at Virginia Tech

ACC Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 14

Miami at Virginia Tech

Florida State at NC State

Notre Dame at Boston College

Wake Forest at North Carolina

Duke at Virginia

Pitt at Georgia Tech

ACC Football Schedule Week 11

Friday, Nov. 20

Syracuse at Louisville

Saturday, Nov. 21

Clemson at Florida State

Virginia Tech at Pitt

Georgia Tech at Miami

Wake Forest at Duke

Liberty at NC State

ACC Football Schedule Week 12

Friday, Nov. 27

Notre Dame at North Carolina

Louisville at Boston College

Saturday, Nov. 28

Pitt at Clemson

Virginia at Florida State

NC State at Syracuse

Miami at Wake Forest

Duke at Georgia Tech

ACC Football Schedule Week 13

Saturday, Dec. 5

Clemson at Virginia Tech

North Carolina at Miami

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Wake Forest at Louisville

Boston College at Virginia

Florida State at Duke

Georgia Tech at NC State

ACC Football Championship

Saturday, Dec. 12 or 19

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC