Washington State Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

2020 Washington State football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season

Washington State Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 26 Utah
Oct. 3 Oregon
Oct. 10 at UCLA
Oct. 17 Cal
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Stanford
Nov. 7 at USC
Nov. 14 Arizona State
Nov. 21 at Oregon State
Nov. 27 Washington
Dec. 5 at Colorado
Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

Missed: Arizona