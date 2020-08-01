Washington State Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State

2020 Washington State football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season

Washington State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 26 Utah

Oct. 3 Oregon

Oct. 10 at UCLA

Oct. 17 Cal

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Stanford

Nov. 7 at USC

Nov. 14 Arizona State

Nov. 21 at Oregon State

Nov. 27 Washington

Dec. 5 at Colorado

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

 Missed: Arizona

