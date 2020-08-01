Utah Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

Utah

Utah football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season.

Sept. 26 at Washington State

Oct. 3 at Colorado

Oct. 10 Oregon State

Oct. 16 at UCLA

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Arizona

Nov. 7 at Arizona State

Nov. 14 Washington

Nov. 21 at Cal

Nov. 27 USC

Dec. 5 Oregon

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

Missed: Stanford

