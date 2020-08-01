Utah Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season James Snook-USA TODAY Sports Utah Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season Utah Utah Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 4 hours ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 4 hours ago Utah football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season. Utah Football Schedule 2020 Sept. 26 at Washington State Oct. 3 at Colorado Oct. 10 Oregon State Oct. 16 at UCLA Oct. 24 OPEN DATE Oct. 31 Arizona Nov. 7 at Arizona State Nov. 14 Washington Nov. 21 at Cal Nov. 27 USC Dec. 5 Oregon Dec. 12 OPEN DATE Missed: Stanford Utah football game schedule, Utah football game schedule 2020, Utah football schedule, Utah football schedule 2020, Utah football schedule 2020 analysis, Utah football schedule game times, Utah football schedule prediction, Utah football schedule record, Utah football schedule results, Utah football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences, Utah shares share tweet pin sms send email