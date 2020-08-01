USC Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports USC Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season USC USC Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 4 hours ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 4 hours ago USC football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season. USC Football Schedule 2020 Sept. 26 at UCLA Oct. 3 Cal Oct. 10 at Stanford Oct. 17 Colorado Oct. 24 at Arizona Oct. 31 OPEN DATE Nov. 7 Washington State Nov. 14 at Oregon Nov. 21 Arizona State Nov. 27 at Utah Dec. 5 Washington Dec. 12 OPEN DATE Missed: Oregon State USC football game schedule, USC football game schedule 2020, USC football schedule, USC football schedule 2020, USC football schedule 2020 analysis, USC football schedule game times, USC football schedule prediction, USC football schedule record, USC football schedule results, USC football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences, USC shares share tweet pin sms send email