USC Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

USC football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season.

Sept. 26 at UCLA

Oct. 3 Cal

Oct. 10 at Stanford

Oct. 17 Colorado

Oct. 24 at Arizona

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Washington State

Nov. 14 at Oregon

Nov. 21 Arizona State

Nov. 27 at Utah

Dec. 5 Washington

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

Missed: Oregon State

