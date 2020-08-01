UCLA Football Schedule: Pac-12 10 Game Season

UCLA

UCLA football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season.

UCLA Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 26 USC

Oct. 3 at Oregon State

Oct. 10 Washington State

Oct. 16 Utah

Oct. 24 at Arizona State

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Stanford

Nov. 14 at Colorado

Nov. 21 at Washington

Nov. 28 Arizona

Dec. 4 at Cal

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

Missed: Oregon

