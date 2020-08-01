UCLA Football Schedule: Pac-12 10 Game Season Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports UCLA Football Schedule: Pac-12 10 Game Season UCLA UCLA Football Schedule: Pac-12 10 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 4 hours ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 4 hours ago UCLA football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season. UCLA Football Schedule 2020 Sept. 26 USC Oct. 3 at Oregon State Oct. 10 Washington State Oct. 16 Utah Oct. 24 at Arizona State Oct. 31 OPEN DATE Nov. 7 Stanford Nov. 14 at Colorado Nov. 21 at Washington Nov. 28 Arizona Dec. 4 at Cal Dec. 12 OPEN DATE Missed: Oregon UCLA football game schedule, UCLA football game schedule 2020, UCLA football schedule, UCLA football schedule 2020, UCLA football schedule 2020 analysis, UCLA football schedule game times, UCLA football schedule prediction, UCLA football schedule record, UCLA football schedule results, UCLA football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences, UCLA shares share tweet pin sms send email