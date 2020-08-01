Stanford Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Stanford Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season Stanford Stanford Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 3 hours ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 3 hours ago 2020 Stanford football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season Stanford Football Schedule 2020 Sept. 26 at Washington Oct. 3 at Arizona State Oct. 10 USC Oct. 17 OPEN DATE Oct. 24 at Cal Oct. 30 Washington State Nov. 7 at UCLA Nov. 14 Oregon State Nov. 21 Colorado Nov. 28 at Oregon Dec. 5 Arizona Dec. 12 OPEN DATE Missed: Utah Stanford football game schedule, Stanford football game schedule 2020, Stanford football schedule, Stanford football schedule 2020, Stanford football schedule 2020 analysis, Stanford football schedule game times, Stanford football schedule prediction, Stanford football schedule record, Stanford football schedule results, Stanford football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Stanford, Teams Conferences shares share tweet pin sms send email