Stanford Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

2020 Stanford football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season

Sept. 26 at Washington

Oct. 3 at Arizona State

Oct. 10 USC

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at Cal

Oct. 30 Washington State

Nov. 7 at UCLA

Nov. 14 Oregon State

Nov. 21 Colorado

Nov. 28 at Oregon

Dec. 5 Arizona

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

Missed: Utah

