SEC Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2020

In what might be the craziest of college football seasons, how good are all of the teams? Here are the CFN SEC Preseason Rankings of every team.

This is NOT a ranking of where the teams are going to end up. This is only based on how good we think the SEC teams are going into whatever the 2020 season is going to be.

14. Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas CFN 2020 Preview

Be Excited About … the parts that return for new head coach Sam Pittman aren’t all that bad. It’s been a rough ride for Arkansas football over the last few years, but the offensive backfield of QB Feleipe Franks and RB Rakeem Boyd is a great place to start a new era.

Be Concerned About … the D line isn’t up to SEC snuff. The offensive skill parts and linebacking corps are solid, but it’s going to be tough to make a big push if the defensive front – and the run defense that was last in the conference and 124th in the nation – isn’t more active.

The Season Will Be Successful If … there’s a big upset on the way to a push for five wins. That might be asking for the world – especially if the schedule takes away some or all of the non-conference games – but 2016 was the last time the Hogs won more than four games.

13. Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt CFN 2020 Preview

Be Excited About … the defense is about to be a thing. Vanderbilt will never be able to keep up with the better offenses in shootouts, but the defense might not let that happen with the fantastic linebackers and safeties to keep games close.

Be Concerned About … the offense that was dead last in the SEC – averaging 299 yards and 16.5 points per game – needs to find a whole lot more pop. The passing game that couldn’t do much to make things happen down the field has to be a whole lot stronger.

The Season Will Be Successful If … the Commodores flirt with bowl eligibility. That’s going to be tough considering the schedule, but the defense should be nasty enough to pull off an upset or three to come up with a decent run.

12. Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss CFN 2020 Preview

Be Excited About … the Lane Train is about to enter the station. New head man Lane Kiffin brings the star power, the attention, and the coaching chops – he did a whale of a job at Florida Atlantic – to make Ole Miss the annoying fly that buzzes around the big boys. He’s got the passing game to make things fun right away.

Be Concerned About … the secondary has to be a whole lot stronger. Even though the pass rush was impressive – it finished second in the SEC – the Rebels allowed the most passing yards in the conference. The offensive front has to be better, too, after giving up way too many plays behind the line.

The Season Will Be Successful If … Ole Miss goes bowling again. It’s been four years since the program has enjoyed a swag-bag game – going 10-3 with a Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma State in 2015 – but even in a strong SEC West, the Rebels should be decent under the new coaching staff.

11. Missouri Tigers

Missouri CFN 2020 Preview

Be Excited About … the Eliah Drinkwitz era should kick off with a whole lot of energy. Former head man Barry Odom caught a raw deal, but Drinkwitz is at least a change for the Tigers after a few mediocre seasons. It’s a good all-around team without a whole lot of major concerns, but …

Be Concerned About … a pass rush that didn’t show up. Getting to the quarterback has been one of the calling cards of Mizzou football since if joined the SEC, and finishing last in the conference in sacks last season wasn’t okay. The line is good, but it has to make more big things happen.

The Season Will Be Successful If … the Tigers go bowling. They missed out on a bowl game – not their fault last year – in three of the last five seasons, and getting off to a big start would be huge for Drinkwitz. He only had one year as the Appalachian State head man, so there’s still a bit of a prove it factor.

