SEC 10-Game Conference Only Football Schedule. 5 Things That Matter

With the SEC announcing that it will play a ten-game, conference only schedule, what does it all mean? Who wins, who loses, and what’s next?

SEC Goes To 10-Team All-SEC Schedule

5. SEC 10-Game Schedule. The Basics …

The SEC finally decided what it’s going to do. It’s going to follow the Big Ten and Pac-12 and keep everything in its own house with a ten-game conference-only schedule.

NEWS | @SEC establishes new football start date of September 26 and Conference-only football competition.https://t.co/UhFFOfQ2lK — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 30, 2020

From the SEC, here are the key points …

– Everything is supposed to start on September 26th. That means some early SEC matchups will have to be moved around, but the later date will give everyone a chance to see how the NFL is handling things and it buys more time overall to come up with the best possible practices.

– No non-conference games. More on this in a moment, but it’s going to be all-SEC, all of the time. There are some out there already complaining about this, but that’s just silly. Ten SEC teams, ten games, no fluff.

– SEC Championship moved to December 19. This allows more time and more flexibility, and it also finally means we can dispense with the bullspit talking point that the College Football Playoff can’t be expanded with a first round being played in mid-December.

As of now, everyone gets a week off in the middle of the season and time off on December 12th.

