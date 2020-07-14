Preview 2020: College Football News All-Sun Belt Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the Sun Belt season with the College Football News All-Sun Belt Team & Top 30 players.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

– 2020 CFN All-Sun Belt Team

– 2020 CFN Top 30 Sun Belt Players

2020 Preseason CFN Sun belt Offensive Player of the Year

QB Levi Lewis, Sr. Louisiana

Flip a coin here, and either answer is right between Appalachian State QB Zac Thomas and the left-hander from Louisiana who has figured out how to run the Ragin’ Cajun offense so well.

Lewis is a smallish 5-11 and 190 pounds, and he doesn’t run a ton – 410 yards and four scores in his three seasons – but he’s accurate, he can hit the downfield plays, and he progressed into a terrific passer after taking over the job full-time last season.

Four interceptions – that’s it. He threw 26 touchdown passes, connected on 64% of his throws, and he winged it around the yards for over 3,000 yards. This year, he has the talent around him to do even more.

2020 Sun Belt Team Previews

East Appalachian State | Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern | Georgia State | Troy

West Arkansas State | Louisiana

South Alabama | Texas State | ULM

CFN in 60 Video: Coastal Carolina Preview



2020 Preseason CFN Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year

DE Tarron Jackson, Sr. Coastal Carolina

There are few more active defensive linemen in college football.

The Sun Belt has plenty of good quarterbacks coming into the season, but there’s a premium in the conference on a 6-2, 270-pound versatile force up front who’s quick off the ball and can hold up against the run.

He not only finished second on Coastal Carolina last year with 60 tackles, but he came up with a Sun Belt-high ten sacks with 13 tackles for loss to go along with nine quarterback hurries.

That’s what the guy does.

He made 58 tackles with 11 tackles for loss as a sophomore, and he’ll be the league’s most disruptive force up front once again.

NEXT: CFN 2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team