Preview 2020: College Football News All-Independent Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the Independent season with the College Football News All-Independent Team & Top 30 players.

2020 Preseason CFN Independent Offensive Player of the Year

OT Liam Eichenberg, Sr. Notre Dame

OKAY, fine … so the Fighting Irish offensive tackle probably won’t turn out to be the best offensive star among the independent teams – but if he isn’t, he won’t be far off.

A few Notre Dame options like QB Ian Book or RB Jafar Armstrong might be flashier options, and don’t sleep on what Liberty RB Joshua Mack could do with a bigger role. Eichenberg, though, might just be the first draft pick off the board among all the options.

He’s soon going to be some NFL team’s starting left tackle.

The 6-6, 305-pounder might not be as big as some next-level types might like, but he’s great as a pass protector and he can move. He’ll also be one of the key parts to make a great-looking Irish offense go.

2020 Preseason CFN Independent Defensive Player of the Year

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sr.

S Kyle Hamilton made a whole lot of huge plays last year and could easily be in this spot, and statistically, others – like New Mexico State’s Rashie Hodge and BYU DT Khyiris Tonga – make a whole lot of noise.

Owusu-Koramoah is the best of the Irish defensive bunch coming into the season.

While he’s only 6-1 and 216 pounds, he’s quickly rising up the draft charts as an undersized-but-fast outside linebacker who flash into the backfield. Part safety, part outside linebacker, he made 80 tackles with 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, and now he and Hamilton will spend the year wrecking a whole lot of gameplans.

