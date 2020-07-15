Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2020

What will the 2020 preseason USA Today coaches poll look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
Contact @PeteFiutak
In all years, the preseason college football polls are going to be more fun, more interesting, and get more attention considering this has hardly been a normal offseason.
What do the coaches who vote in this really think?
No, the polls don’t matter in a College Football Playoff era, but they’re all still a baseline to work off of.
CFN in 60: The AP Preseason Top 5 Will Be …
Last season, Clemson was No. 1 in the preseason Coaches Poll, Alabama was No. 2, Oklahoma was fourth, Ohio State fifth, and national champion LSU was sixth. Georgia was third, by the way, with the top ten the exact same as what the preseason AP poll was.
Based off historical precedent, what happened the year before, and momentum coming off the previous bowl season, the best guess when it comes to how the coaches are going to think is to assume that 1) they’ll go by what they know, they’ll like 2) who has the stars at starting quarterback, and 3) in this year with so much uncertainty, they’re vote for who has the most returning talent.
When the real thing comes out, we’ll break it all down and get more into it, but first, here’s the call on what the 2020 preseason USA Today Coaches Poll will be (number in parentheses is where team finished in final ranking).
Again, this is a prediction and not the real thing.
– CFN Preview 2020: All 130 Team Previews
Click each team for the CFN 2020 preview.
25. Boise State Broncos (22)
24. Washington Huskies (NR)
23. Virginia Tech Hokies (NR)
22. Tennessee Volunteers (NR)
21. North Carolina Tar Heels (NR)
20. UCF Knights (24)
19. Utah Utes (16)
18. Iowa Hawkeyes (15)
17. Texas A&M Aggies (NR)
16. USC Trojans (NR)
15. Minnesota Golden Gophers (10)
14. Texas Longhorns (NR)
13. Michigan Wolverines (19)
12. Auburn Tigers (14)
11. Wisconsin Badgers (13)
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11)
9. Penn State Nittany Lions (9)
8. Florida Gators (7)
7. Oklahoma Sooners (6)
6. Oregon Ducks (5)
5. LSU Tigers (1)
4. Georgia Bulldogs (4)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (8)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (3)
1. Clemson Tigers (2)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | M-West | Pac-12
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s