Pac-12 Football Schedule 2020 Composite Conference Only. 10 Most Interesting Games

The modified version of the 2020 Pac-12 only football schedule with the week-by-week ranking of all of the games.
Pac 12 Football Schedule Composite 2020
Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.
Ten Most Interesting Pac 12 games
1. USC at Oregon, Nov. 14
2. Washington at Oregon, Oct. 31
3. Oregon at Utah, Dec. 5
4. USC at Utah, Nov. 27
5. Washington at USC, Dec. 5
6. USC at UCLA, Sept. 26
7. Washington at Utah, Nov. 14
8. Washington at Cal, Oct. 10
9. Stanford at Oregon, Nov. 28
10. Arizona State at USC, Nov. 21
Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 1
Saturday, Sept. 26
USC at UCLA
Stanford at Washington
Arizona State at Arizona
Utah at Washington State
Cal at Oregon State
Colorado at Oregon
Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 2
Saturday, Oct. 3
Cal at USC
Stanford at Arizona State
Arizona at Washington
Oregon at Washington State
UCLA at Oregon State
Utah at Colorado
Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 3
Friday, Oct. 9
Arizona State at Oregon
Saturday, Oct. 10
Washington at Cal
USC at Stanford
Washington State at UCLA
Oregon State at Utah
Colorado at Arizona
Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 4
Friday, Oct. 16
Utah at UCLA
Saturday, Oct. 17
Oregon at Oregon State
Cal at Washington State
Colorado at USC
Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 5
Saturday, Oct. 24
Stanford at Cal
UCLA at Arizona State
Oregon State at Washington
USC at Arizona
Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 6
Friday, Oct. 30
Washington State at Stanford
Saturday, Oct. 31
Washington at Oregon
Arizona at Utah
Arizona State at Colorado
Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 7
Friday, Nov. 6
Colorado at Washington
Saturday, Nov. 7
Oregon at Cal
Utah at Arizona State
Washington State at USC
Stanford at UCLA
Arizona at Oregon State
Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 8
Saturday, Nov. 14
USC at Oregon
Washington at Utah
Arizona State at Washington State
UCLA at Colorado
Oregon State at Stanford
Cal at Arizona
Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 9
Friday Nov. 20
Oregon at Arizona
Saturday, Nov. 21
Arizona State at USC
Utah at Cal
UCLA at Washington
Washington State at Oregon State
Colorado at Stanford
Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 10
Friday, Nov. 27
USC at Utah
Washington at Washington State
Saturday, Nov. 28
Stanford at Oregon
Cal at Arizona State
Arizona at UCLA
Oregon State at Colorado
Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 11
Friday, Dec. 4
UCLA at Cal
Saturday, Dec. 5
Oregon at Utah
Washington at USC
Oregon State at Arizona State
Washington State at Colorado
Arizona at Stanford
Pac 12 Football Championship
Friday Dec. 18 or Saturday 19
Home Field of Top Team