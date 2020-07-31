Pac-12 Football Schedule 2020 Composite Conference Only. 10 Most Interesting Games

The modified version of the 2020 Pac-12 only football schedule with the week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

Pac 12 Football Schedule Composite 2020

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Ten Most Interesting Pac 12 games

1. USC at Oregon, Nov. 14

2. Washington at Oregon, Oct. 31

3. Oregon at Utah, Dec. 5

4. USC at Utah, Nov. 27

5. Washington at USC, Dec. 5

6. USC at UCLA, Sept. 26

7. Washington at Utah, Nov. 14

8. Washington at Cal, Oct. 10

9. Stanford at Oregon, Nov. 28

10. Arizona State at USC, Nov. 21

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 1

Saturday, Sept. 26

USC at UCLA

Stanford at Washington

Arizona State at Arizona

Utah at Washington State

Cal at Oregon State

Colorado at Oregon

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, Oct. 3

Cal at USC

Stanford at Arizona State

Arizona at Washington

Oregon at Washington State

UCLA at Oregon State

Utah at Colorado

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 3

Friday, Oct. 9

Arizona State at Oregon

Saturday, Oct. 10

Washington at Cal

USC at Stanford

Washington State at UCLA

Oregon State at Utah

Colorado at Arizona

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 4

Friday, Oct. 16

Utah at UCLA

Saturday, Oct. 17

Oregon at Oregon State

Cal at Washington State

Colorado at USC

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 24

Stanford at Cal

UCLA at Arizona State

Oregon State at Washington

USC at Arizona

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 6

Friday, Oct. 30

Washington State at Stanford

Saturday, Oct. 31

Washington at Oregon

Arizona at Utah

Arizona State at Colorado

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 7

Friday, Nov. 6

Colorado at Washington

Saturday, Nov. 7

Oregon at Cal

Utah at Arizona State

Washington State at USC

Stanford at UCLA

Arizona at Oregon State

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, Nov. 14

USC at Oregon

Washington at Utah

Arizona State at Washington State

UCLA at Colorado

Oregon State at Stanford

Cal at Arizona

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 9

Friday Nov. 20

Oregon at Arizona

Saturday, Nov. 21

Arizona State at USC

Utah at Cal

UCLA at Washington

Washington State at Oregon State

Colorado at Stanford

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 10

Friday, Nov. 27

USC at Utah

Washington at Washington State

Saturday, Nov. 28

Stanford at Oregon

Cal at Arizona State

Arizona at UCLA

Oregon State at Colorado

Pac 12 Football Schedule Week 11

Friday, Dec. 4

UCLA at Cal

Saturday, Dec. 5

Oregon at Utah

Washington at USC

Oregon State at Arizona State

Washington State at Colorado

Arizona at Stanford

Pac 12 Football Championship

Friday Dec. 18 or Saturday 19

Home Field of Top Team