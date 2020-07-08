Pac-12 Football Conference Only Schedule? Here's How It Might Look

Could the Pac-12 end up playing a conference-only 11-game schedule? Here’s how it might look.

No Notre Dame vs. USC? No Ohio State traveling to Oregon? No USC dealing with Alabama?

The Pac-12 might want to blow off that last one, but discussions really are happening among conference members about the possibility of going to a Pac-12-only 11-game season.

And why? Ease of travel for one, but mostly because it would eliminate a whole slew of logistical headaches as everyone tries to figure out how to play a college football season through a pandemic.

Forgetting all the various parts to this – like the College Football Playoff, the bowls, and what this would do to the contracts and the budgets for the FCS programs on the various schedules … how would an 11-game all-Pac-12 schedule look?

Here are all the Pac-12 schedules as they stand right now, along with how they might end up changing if the conference really does go through with this.

Pac-12 North

California Golden Bears

Pac-12 Teams Added To Possible New Schedule: Arizona, Colorado

Non-Conference Games Lost: at UNLV, TCU, Cal Poly

Losing the home date against TCU only stinks if you really needed to closure on the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl disaster – the 10-7 Horned Frog overtime win was one of the worst-played college football games ever. Adding Arizona and Colorado wouldn’t be all that bad.

Aug. 29 at UNLV OPEN DATE

Sept. 5 TCU OPEN DATE

Sept. 12 Cal Poly Colorado

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE at Arizona

Sept. 26 Utah

Oct. 3 at Washington State

Oct. 10 at USC

Oct. 17 Oregon

Oct. 24 at Oregon State

Oct. 31 Washington

Nov. 7 at Arizona State

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 Stanford

Nov. 28 UCLA

Oregon Ducks

Pac-12 Teams Added To Possible New Schedule: UCLA, Utah

Non-Conference Games Lost: North Dakota State, Ohio State, Hawaii

This totally stinks. It was going to be a blast of a non-conference home slate for Oregon, but now it has to do some moving around. On the plus side, there would be a nice week off between road dates at Cal and Arizona.

Sept. 5 North Dakota State at UCLA

Sept. 12 Ohio State OPEN DATE

Sept. 19 Hawaii Utah

Sept. 26 at Colorado

Oct. 3 Washington

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at Cal

Oct. 24 Stanford

Oct. 31 at Arizona

Nov. 7 USC

Nov. 13 Arizona State

Nov. 21 at Washington State

Nov. 28 at Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers

Pac-12 Teams Added To Possible New Schedule: Colorado, USC

Non-Conference Games Lost: at Oklahoma State, Colorado State, Portland State

The Beavers get burned more than anyone. They might have needed the home games against Colorado State and Portland State to get bowl eligible, and not having USC on the slate from the South would’ve been a plus.

Sept. 3 at Oklahoma State OPEN DATE

Sept. 12 Colorado State USC

Sept. 19 Portland State at Colorado

Sept. 26 Washington State

Oct. 3 at Arizona State

Oct. 10 at Washington

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 Cal

Oct. 31 at Stanford

Nov. 7 UCLA

Nov. 14 at Utah

Nov. 21 Arizona

Nov. 28 Oregon

Stanford Cardinal

Pac-12 Teams Added To Possible New Schedule: Arizona State, Utah

Non-Conference Games Lost: William & Mary, at Notre Dame, BYU

Stanford is the one team that screws up everyone. Unlike most Pac-12 teams that start out the season with three straight non-conference games, the Cardinal’s three were spread out. Not only would they have to fit in Arizona State and Utah, but they’d have to move around their dates with USC and Colorado so they wouldn’t have two off weeks in a row in the middle of October.

Sept. 5 William & Mary at Utah

Sept. 12 at Arizona

Sept. 19 USC Arizona State

Sept. 26 at UCLA

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE Colorado

Oct. 10 at Notre Dame OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Washington State

Oct. 24 at Oregon

Oct. 30 Oregon State

Nov. 7 at Washington

Nov. 14 Colorado OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 at Cal

Nov. 28 BYU USC

Washington Huskies

Pac-12 Teams Added To Possible New Schedule: Arizona State, UCLA

Non-Conference Games Lost: Michigan, Sacramento State, Utah State

Boo. This was going to be a shot for new head coach Jimmy Lake to get off to a hot start with a huge game against Michigan to kick things off, and then two winnable games before diving into an off-week. At least the Pac-12 season doesn’t start with a trip to Oregon with this.

Sept. 5 Michigan OPEN DATE

Sept. 12 Sacramento State at Arizona State

Sept. 19 Utah State OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE UCLA

Oct. 3 at Oregon

Oct. 10 Oregon State

Oct. 17 at Utah

Oct. 23 Arizona

Oct. 31 at Cal

Nov. 7 Stanford

Nov. 14 at USC

Nov. 21 Colorado

Nov. 27 at Washington State

Washington State Cougars

Pac-12 Teams Added To Possible New Schedule: Arizona, USC

Non-Conference Games Lost: at Utah State, Houston, Idaho

Nick Rolovich might be breaking something tasteful with no Utah State, Houston or Idaho – no non-conference games against Power Five teams – to get everything in place. The Utah game would have to be moved so the Cougars could have a midseason open date.

Sept. 5 at Utah State Arizona

Sept. 12 Houston

Sept. 19 Idaho at USC

Sept. 26 at Oregon State

Oct. 3 Cal

Oct. 10 Utah

Oct. 17 at Stanford

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Arizona State

Nov. 7 at Colorado

Nov. 14 at UCLA

Nov. 21 Oregon

Nov. 27 Washington

