Oregon State Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Oregon State football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season

Oregon State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 26 Cal

Oct. 3 UCLA

Oct. 10 at Utah

Oct. 17 Oregon

Oct. 24 at Washington

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Arizona

Nov. 14 at Stanford

Nov. 21 Washington State

Nov. 28 at Colorado

Dec. 5 at Arizona State

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

Missed: USC

