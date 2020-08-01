Oregon State Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Oregon State Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season Oregon State Oregon State Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 60 minutes ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 60 minutes ago 2020 Oregon State football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season Oregon State Football Schedule 2020 Sept. 26 Cal Oct. 3 UCLA Oct. 10 at Utah Oct. 17 Oregon Oct. 24 at Washington Oct. 31 OPEN DATE Nov. 7 Arizona Nov. 14 at Stanford Nov. 21 Washington State Nov. 28 at Colorado Dec. 5 at Arizona State Dec. 12 OPEN DATE Missed: USC Oregon State football game schedule, Oregon State football game schedule 2020, Oregon State football schedule, Oregon State football schedule 2020, Oregon State football schedule 2020 analysis, Oregon State football schedule game times, Oregon State football schedule prediction, Oregon State football schedule record, Oregon State football schedule results, Oregon State football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, Oregon State, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences shares share tweet pin sms send email