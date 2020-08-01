Oregon Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Oregon Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season Oregon Oregon Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 15 hours ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 15 hours ago Oregon football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season. Oregon Football Schedule 2020 Sept. 26 Colorado Oct. 3 at Washington State Oct. 10 at Arizona State Oct. 17 at USC Oct. 24 OPEN DATE Oct. 31 Washington Nov. 6 at Cal Nov. 14 USC Nov. 20 at Arizona Nov. 28 Stanford Dec. 5 at Utah Dec. 12 OPEN DATE Missed: UCLA Oregon football game schedule, Oregon football game schedule 2020, Oregon football schedule, Oregon football schedule 2020, Oregon football schedule 2020 analysis, Oregon football schedule game times, Oregon football schedule prediction, Oregon football schedule record, Oregon football schedule results, Oregon football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, Oregon, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences shares share tweet pin sms send email