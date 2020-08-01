Oregon Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

Oregon Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

Oregon

Oregon Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

By 15 hours ago

By

Oregon football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season.

Oregon Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 26 Colorado

Oct. 3 at Washington State

Oct. 10 at Arizona State

Oct. 17 at USC

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Washington

Nov. 6 at Cal

Nov. 14 USC

Nov. 20 at Arizona

Nov. 28 Stanford

Dec. 5 at Utah

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

Missed: UCLA

