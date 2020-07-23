NFL Draft Rankings By Conference: 2020 CFN Five Year College Football Program Analysis

Which college programs are doing the best jobs of cranking out the pro talents? Here are the rankings by conference of the college teams and how many players they sent to the NFL.

In the Five-Year Program Analysis, here are the rankings of the teams by conference when it comes to the having the most players drafted, ranked by each conference.

Send a lot of players to the NFL, and your conference is probably going to be better.

ACC

1 Clemson 31

2 Miami 25

3 NC State 19

4 Florida State 15

5 Virginia Tech 13

T6 Boston College 12

T6 North Carolina 12

8 Pitt 11

9 Louisville 8

10 Virginia 7

11 Wake Forest 6

12 Syracuse 5

13 Georgia Tech 4

14 Duke 1

American Athletic Conference

1 Temple 15

2 Houston 11

3 Memphis 9

4 UCF 7

T5 Cincinnati 6

T5 Tulane 6

7 USF 5

8 SMU 4

T9 Navy 2

T9 Tulsa 2

11 East Carolina 1

Big 12

1 Oklahoma 24

2 TCU 17

3 West Virginia 15

4 Baylor 12

5 Texas 11

T6 Oklahoma State 9

T6 Texas Tech 9

8 Kansas State 6

T9 Iowa State 2

T9 Kansas 2

Big Ten

1 Ohio State 45

2 Michigan 31

3 Penn State 23

4 Wisconsin 18

5 Iowa 17

6 Michigan State 12

7 Maryland 11

8 Minnesota 9

T9 Indiana 8

T9 Nebraska 8

11 Northwestern 6

T9 Illinois 5

T9 Purdue 5

T9 Rutgers 5

Conference USA

1 Louisiana Tech 10

2 WKU 7

3 Southern Miss 6

T4 FIU 4

T4 Florida Atlantic 4

T6 Charlotte 2

T6 Marshall 2

T6 Middle Tennessee 2

T6 UTEP 2

T6 UTSA 2

T11 Old Dominion 0

T11 North Texas 0

T11 Rice 0

T11 UAB 0

Independents

1 Notre Dame 25

2 BYU 4

T3 UConn 3

T3 UMass 3

5 New Mexico State 2

6 Liberty 1

7 Army 0

MAC

1 Western Michigan 8

2 Toledo 6

3 Central Michigan 4

T4 Eastern Michigan 3

T4 Northern Illinois 3

T4 Ohio 3

T7 Akron 2

T7 Miami Univ. 2

T9 Bowling Green 1

T9 Buffalo 1

T9 Ball State 1

12 Kent State 0

