NFL Draft Rankings 1-130: 2020 CFN Five Year College Football Program Analysis

In the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, here are the 1-130 rankings of the college teams and how many guys they sent to the NFL Draft.

Which college programs recruit, develop, and send the most players to the NFL? Get a reputation of being a pro factory, and the recruiting is a whole lot easier.

In the Five-Year Program Analysis, here are the rankings of the teams based on who had the most players drafted.

One note, unlike all of the other categories in the Five-Year Program Analysis that go from 2015 to 2019, this one is from 2016 to 2020.

T122 Arkansas State

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T121

T122 Army

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T121

T122 Kent State

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T121

T122 North Texas

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T121

T122 Old Dominion

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T121

T122 Rice

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T110

T122 Texas State

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T95

T122 UAB

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T95

T122 UNLV

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T121

T109 Air Force

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T110

T109 Ball State

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T121

T109 Bowling Green

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T110

T109 Buffalo

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T95

T109 Coastal Carolina

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T110

T109 Duke

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T88

T109 East Carolina

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T95

T109 Georgia State

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T110

T109 Liberty

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T121

T109 Nevada

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T110

T109 New Mexico

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T110

T109 South Alabama

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T110

T109 Troy

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2019 NFL Draft Total Ranking: T110

