MAC Rankings: 2020 CFN Five Year College Football Program Analysis

In the 2020 CFN Five-Year College Football Program Analysis, where do all the MAC teams rank?

It’s our annual look at where all the college football programs rank with a five-year snapshot looking at attendance, players drafted, APR, and wins, wins, wins.

How do all of the MAC college football programs stack up over the last five seasons?

Which college football programs are doing the best jobs overall, which once have all the advantages, and most of all, who’s winning?

How are the rankings determined? Click here for all of the category descriptions.

12 Kent State 22.52

2020 National Ranking: 125

2019 National Ranking: 130

2018 National Ranking: 125

2017 National Ranking: 106

11 Ball State 25.76

2020 National Ranking: 120

2019 National Ranking: 119

2018 National Ranking: 111

2017 National Ranking: 89

10 Akron 30.75

2020 National Ranking: 112

2019 National Ranking: 106

2018 National Ranking: 99

2017 National Ranking: 115

9 Bowling Green 30.98

2020 National Ranking: 111

2019 National Ranking: 103

2018 National Ranking: 78

2017 National Ranking: 60

8 Eastern Michigan 36.64

2020 National Ranking: 104

2019 National Ranking: 114

2018 National Ranking: 122

2017 National Ranking: 124

7 Central Michigan 41.48

2020 National Ranking: 99

2019 National Ranking: 95

2018 National Ranking: 85

2017 National Ranking: 88

6 Miami Univ. 41.97

2020 National Ranking: 98

2019 National Ranking: 111

2018 National Ranking: 120

2017 National Ranking: 120

5 Buffalo 44.12

2020 National Ranking: 95

2019 National Ranking: 99

2018 National Ranking: 107

2017 National Ranking: 110

4 Northern Illinois 52.71

2020 National Ranking: 78

2019 National Ranking: 60

2018 National Ranking: 57

2017 National Ranking: 45

3 Ohio 60.06

2020 National Ranking: 60

2019 National Ranking: 69

2018 National Ranking: 69

2017 National Ranking: 67

2 Toledo 68.78

2020 National Ranking: 48

2019 National Ranking: 38

2018 National Ranking: 41

2017 National Ranking: 42

1 Western Michigan 69.95

2020 National Ranking: 47

2019 National Ranking: 53

2018 National Ranking: 60

2017 National Ranking: 71

