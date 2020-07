Independent Rankings: 2020 CFN Five Year College Football Program Analysis

In the 2020 CFN Five-Year College Football Program Analysis, where do all the Independent teams rank?

It’s our annual look at where all the college football programs rank with a five-year snapshot looking at attendance, players drafted, APR, and wins, wins, wins.

How do all of the Independent college football programs stack up over the last five seasons?

Which college football programs are doing the best jobs overall, which once have all the advantages, and most of all, who’s winning?

7 UMass 15.04

2020 National Ranking: 129

2019 National Ranking: 129

2018 National Ranking: 130

2017 National Ranking: 130

6 UConn 24.48

2020 National Ranking: 123

2019 National Ranking: 121

2018 National Ranking: 117

2017 National Ranking: 105

5 Liberty 26.03

2020 National Ranking: 119

2019 National Ranking: 123

2018 National Ranking: 126

2017 National Ranking: Not Ranked

4 New Mexico State 26.33

2020 National Ranking: 118

2019 National Ranking: 118

2018 National Ranking: 121

2017 National Ranking: 128

3 Army 48.02

2020 National Ranking: 87

2019 National Ranking: 84

2018 National Ranking: 110

2017 National Ranking: 125

2 BYU 61.75

2020 National Ranking: 57

2019 National Ranking: 64

2018 National Ranking: 58

2017 National Ranking: 49

1 Notre Dame 119.29

2020 National Ranking: 9

2019 National Ranking: 10

2018 National Ranking: 13

2017 National Ranking: 8

– CFN Program Analysis Ranking Categories