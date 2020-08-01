Colorado Football Schedule: Pac-12 10 Game Season James Snook-USA TODAY Sports Colorado Football Schedule: Pac-12 10 Game Season Colorado Colorado Football Schedule: Pac-12 10 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 4 hours ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 4 hours ago Colorado football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season. Colorado Football Schedule 2020 Sept. 26 at Oregon Oct. 3 Utah Oct. 10 at Arizona Oct. 17 at USC Oct. 24 OPEN DATE Oct. 31 Arizona State Nov. 6 at Washington Nov. 14 UCLA Nov. 21 at Stanford Nov. 28 Oregon State Dec. 5 Washington State Dec. 12 OPEN DATE Missed: Cal Colorado football game schedule, Colorado football game schedule 2020, Colorado football schedule, Colorado football schedule 2020, Colorado football schedule 2020 analysis, Colorado football schedule game times, Colorado football schedule prediction, Colorado football schedule record, Colorado football schedule results, Colorado football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Colorado, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences shares share tweet pin sms send email