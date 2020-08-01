Colorado Football Schedule: Pac-12 10 Game Season

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Football Schedule: Pac-12 10 Game Season

Colorado

Colorado Football Schedule: Pac-12 10 Game Season

By 4 hours ago

By |

Colorado football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season.

Colorado Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 26 at Oregon

Oct. 3 Utah

Oct. 10 at Arizona

Oct. 17 at USC

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Arizona State

Nov. 6 at Washington

Nov. 14 UCLA

Nov. 21 at Stanford

Nov. 28 Oregon State

Dec. 5 Washington State

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

Missed: Cal

, , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Colorado, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home