College Football Quality Win Rankings By Conference: 2020 CFN Five Year Program Analysis

Winning college football games are fun, but how many of them are quality victories? Here are the conference rankings of the programs with FBS wins over teams with winning records.
It’s all about getting wins, but beating the really good teams should get the victorious teams a few more points. Win more games over the teams that were good enough to finish with winning records, and here’s the recognition.
Here are Quality Wins – wins over teams that finished with winning records – by conference.
ACC
T2 Florida State 19
T2 Miami 19
T4 Pitt 15
T4 Virginia Tech 15
T6 Syracuse 13
T6 Duke 13
T8 Boston College 12
T8 Louisville 12
T8 Wake Forest 12
T11 NC State 11
T11 Virginia 11
13 North Carolina 10
14 Georgia Tech 9
American Athletic Conference
1 UCF 17
T2 Houston 15
T2 Memphis 15
4 Navy 14
5 Temple 12
T6 Cincinnati 8
T6 SMU 8
8 USF 7
T9 Tulane 5
T9 Tulsa 5
11 East Carolina 2
Big 12
1 Oklahoma 31
2 Oklahoma State 18
T3 TCU 16
T3 Texas 16
5 West Virginia 11
6 Baylor 10
T7 Texas Tech 10
T7 Kansas State 9
9 Iowa State 7
10 Kansas 1
Big Ten
1 Ohio State 35
T2 Penn State 21
T2 Wisconsin 21
4 Iowa 19
T5 Michigan 17
T5 Michigan State 17
7 Northwestern 15
8 Minnesota 13
9 Nebraska 10
10 Purdue 7
T11 Indiana 4
T11 Maryland 4
T11 Illinois 4
14 Rutgers 3
Conference USA
1 WKU 15
2 Florida Atlantic 12
3 UAB 11
4 Marshall 10
T5 Louisiana Tech 9
T5 Southern Miss 9
7 North Texas 8
8 Middle Tennessee 7
9 FIU 5
T10 Charlotte 4
T10 Old Dominion 4
12 UTSA 3
T13 Rice 0
Independents
