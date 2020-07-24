College Football Quality Win Rankings By Conference: 2020 CFN Five Year Program Analysis

Winning college football games are fun, but how many of them are quality victories? Here are the conference rankings of the programs with FBS wins over teams with winning records.

It’s all about getting wins, but beating the really good teams should get the victorious teams a few more points. Win more games over the teams that were good enough to finish with winning records, and here’s the recognition.

Here are Quality Wins – wins over teams that finished with winning records – by conference.

ACC

T2 Florida State 19

T2 Miami 19

T4 Pitt 15

T4 Virginia Tech 15

T6 Syracuse 13

T6 Duke 13

T8 Boston College 12

T8 Louisville 12

T8 Wake Forest 12

T11 NC State 11

T11 Virginia 11

13 North Carolina 10

14 Georgia Tech 9

American Athletic Conference

1 UCF 17

T2 Houston 15

T2 Memphis 15

4 Navy 14

5 Temple 12

T6 Cincinnati 8

T6 SMU 8

8 USF 7

T9 Tulane 5

T9 Tulsa 5

11 East Carolina 2

Big 12

1 Oklahoma 31

2 Oklahoma State 18

T3 TCU 16

T3 Texas 16

5 West Virginia 11

6 Baylor 10

T7 Texas Tech 10

T7 Kansas State 9

9 Iowa State 7

10 Kansas 1

Big Ten

1 Ohio State 35

T2 Penn State 21

T2 Wisconsin 21

4 Iowa 19

T5 Michigan 17

T5 Michigan State 17

7 Northwestern 15

8 Minnesota 13

9 Nebraska 10

10 Purdue 7

T11 Indiana 4

T11 Maryland 4

T11 Illinois 4

14 Rutgers 3

Conference USA

1 WKU 15

2 Florida Atlantic 12

3 UAB 11

4 Marshall 10

T5 Louisiana Tech 9

T5 Southern Miss 9

7 North Texas 8

8 Middle Tennessee 7

9 FIU 5

T10 Charlotte 4

T10 Old Dominion 4

12 UTSA 3

T13 Rice 0

Independents

1 Notre Dame 25

2 BYU 12

3 Army 11

4 Liberty 3

5 UConn 2

T6 New Mexico State 1

T6 UMass 1

MAC

T1 Toledo 14

T1 Western Michigan 14

3 Ohio 12

T4 Buffalo 10

T4 Northern Illinois 10

6 Miami Univ. 8

7 Central Michigan 6

8 Eastern Michigan 4

T9 Ball State 3

T9 Bowling Green 3

T11 Akron 2

T11 Kent State 2

NEXT: MW, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt