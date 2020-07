College Football Quality Win Rankings 1-130: 2020 CFN Five Year Program Analysis

Winning college football games are fun, but how many of them are quality victories? Here are the 1-130 rankings of the programs with FBS wins over teams with winning records.

Contact @PeteFiutak

Did you beat the good teams? It’s easy to have a great record with a schedule full of cream-puffs, but coming up with quality wins matters more.

In the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, a Quality Win is a victory over an FBS team that finished the season with a winning record. Who had the most of those over the last five years?

T129 Rice

5-Year Quality Win Total: 0

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T124

T129 UTEP

5-Year Quality Win Total: 0

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T129

T126 Kansas

5-Year Quality Win Total: 1

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T119

T126 New Mexico State

5-Year Quality Win Total: 1

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T124

T126 UMass

5-Year Quality Win Total: 1

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T124

– CFN Preview 2020: Previewing all 130 teams

T119 Akron

5-Year Quality Win Total: 2

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T119

T119 East Carolina

5-Year Quality Win Total: 2

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T110

T119 Kent State

5-Year Quality Win Total: 2

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T129

T119 Oregon State

5-Year Quality Win Total: 2

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T119

T119 San Jose State

5-Year Quality Win Total: 2

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T119

T119 Texas State

5-Year Quality Win Total: 2

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T119

T119 UConn

5-Year Quality Win Total: 2

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T110

T111 Ball State

5-Year Quality Win Total: 3

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T102

T111 Bowling Green

5-Year Quality Win Total: 3

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T110

T111 Coastal Carolina

5-Year Quality Win Total: 3

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T110

T111 Georgia Southern

5-Year Quality Win Total: 3

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T124

T111 Liberty

5-Year Quality Win Total: 3

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T124

T111 Rutgers

5-Year Quality Win Total: 3

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T102

T111 ULM

5-Year Quality Win Total: 3

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T110

T111 UTSA

5-Year Quality Win Total: 3

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T102

T103 Charlotte

5-Year Quality Win Total: 4

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T110

T103 Colorado State

5-Year Quality Win Total: 4

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T85

T103 Eastern Michigan

5-Year Quality Win Total: 4

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T110

T103 Illinois

5-Year Quality Win Total: 4

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T92

T103 Indiana

5-Year Quality Win Total: 4

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T97

T103 Maryland

5-Year Quality Win Total: 4

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T92

T103 New Mexico

5-Year Quality Win Total: 4

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T102

T103 Old Dominion

5-Year Quality Win Total: 4

2019 Quality Win Total Ranking: T92

NEXT: 5 Year Program Analysis Quality Win Rankings: Top 102