College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Western Michigan Broncos season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Western Michigan Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 7-6 overall, 5-3 in MAC

Head Coach: Tim Lester, 4th year, 20-18

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 84

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 42

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 96

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Western Michigan Broncos Offense 3 Things To Know

– When the offense worked and scored, the team won. Duh – that’s how this whole thing is supposed to work – but WMU was 6-0 when it scored more than 35 points, and 1-6 when it scored fewer.

The rushing offense averaged 2-5 yards per game, the passing attack was efficient enough to get by, and there weren’t a whole lot of giveaways. Consistency, though, will be the key going forward with a group full of potential All-MAC talents.

CFN in 60 Video: Notre Dame Preview

Western Michigan at Notre Dame, Sept. 19



– No, the running game didn’t get better after losing LeVante Bellamy – who ran for 1,472 yards and 23 scores – but the backfield just got very, very interesting. No. 2 back Sean Tyler is back after averaging close to six yards per carry with five scores, and coming in is La”Darius Jefferson from Michigan State for more thump, and Jaxson Kincaide from Nevada for more splash.

They’ll work behind a line that gets back four starters and was excellent in pass protection and blasted away for Bellamy. Second Team All-MAC performer Mike Caliendo is the best of the bunch at left guard, and Jaylon Moore is a good one at tackle. Replacing all-star C Luke Juriga its the one blip.

– All-star QB Jon Wassink is done, but Kaleb Eleby is ready to go after getting a little work in as a freshman in 2018, but redshirting last year. Backup Griffin Alstott – a former Purdue transfer – is back, too.

All-MAC TE Giovanni Ricci is done along with 50-catchWR Keith Mixon, but Skyy Moore is a dangerous playmaker coming off a team-high 51 catches for 802 yards and three scores.

Also back is D’Wayne Eskridge, who missed most of last year and might end up working as a defensive back. It’s going to be a deep overall group as the season goes on.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Western Michigan Broncos Defense 3 Things To Know