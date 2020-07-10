College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Utah State Aggies season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 7-6 overall, 6-2 in MW

Head Coach: Gary Andersen, 5th year overall with program, 33-30

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 88

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 46

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 72

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Utah State Aggies Offense 3 Things To Know

– Considering the talent in place and the potential of what the offense could have done, 2019 was a disappointment.

It’s not every day that you have a quarterback the caliber of Jordan Love to work with.

The O was fine – averaging 431 yards and 29 points per game – but it stalled too often, wasn’t consistent, and it wasn’t able to establish any sort of an identity. Now the team presses on without Love and top running back Gerold Bright, but …

– The offensive line has the potential to be terrific. It was good enough in pass protection and was okay at times for the running game, and now all five starters are expected back around Karter Shaw at one guard spot and 6-7, 310-pound junior Alfred Edwards at tackle.

Bright might be done, but Jaylen Warren is a great-looking back who should shine as the main man in the backfield. It’s a thin group of running backs, though, needing freshman Elelyon Noa and a few JUCO transfers to be instant factors.

– Can Henry Colombi replace Love and even do more? The passing game was fine, but Love threw too many interceptions – 17 – and the he took too long to kick in. He was great over the second half of the year, but there was a lull in the middle of the campaign.

Colombi doesn’t have the NFL tools of Love, but he has been around long enough to be able to step in and be fine. 6-2, 200-pound sophomore Andrew Peasley is the top other option.

Leading receiver Siaosi Mariner is done after coming up with 63 catches with ten scores, but Jordan Nathan is a good veteran who made 56 catches as a short-range target, 5-7 Deven Thompkins is a speedster who caught 40 passes with four scores, and star kick returner Savon Scarver needs to get the ball in his hands more on the offensive side.

