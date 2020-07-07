College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UNLV Rebels season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in MW

Head Coach: Marcus Arroyo, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 98

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 106

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 98

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: UNLV Rebels Offense 3 Things To Know

– New head coach Marcus Arroyo is an offensive-minded guy – he’s the former Oregon offensive coordinator – who should be able to get more out of an offense that only averaged 374 yards and 24 points per game. Offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas worked at Baylor for a few years as its OC, he has NFL experience, and now he’s going to to want to open things up a bit.

– Settling on a quarterback is the first step, and UNLV has several good ones to choose from. Armani Rogers was the star get of a few years ago, and the 6-5, 225-pound senior has been explosive at times, but throwing on a consistent basis has been a problem. Max Gilliam became the guy in 2018, and 6-3 sophomore Kenyon Oblad took over last season and threw for over 2,000 yards with 18 scores and nine picks. However, Oblad isn’t a runner.

The X factor is TCU transfer Justin Rogers, a big-time get for the Horned Frogs who hasn’t been able to roll thanks to a knee injury. He might have to wait for his turn, though.

On the plus side for the offense, the receivers are there for anyone who’s going to throw it to them.

Seven of the top eight pass catchers are expected to be back, starting with 6-4 junior Randal Grimes – who caught 44 passes for 696 yard and seven scores – and with four other targets back who caught 20 passes or more. The tight end combination of Noah Bean and Giovanni Fauolo should help.

– The star of the show should once again be RB Charles Williams, a First Team All-Mountain West star who ran for 1,257 yards and 11 scores. There’s not a whole lot of developed depth behind him, but junior Chad Magyar returns after finishing second on the team for 369 yards and a score.

The O line wasn’t all that bad at keeping defenses out of the backfield, and it was great for the running game. Two starters are gone, but 6-3, 320-pound senior Julio Garcia is a good blaster for a big group that will average over 315 pounds per man.

