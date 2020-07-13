College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UMass Minutemen season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– UMass Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 1-11

Head Coach: Walt Bell, 2nd year, 1-11

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 129

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 130

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 128

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: UMass Minutemen Offense 3 Things To Know

– Head coach Walt Bell is about offense. The former offensive coordinator at Florida State, Maryland and Arkansas State has a brutal task to try getting the UMass football program going, and it starts with being able to move the ball.

The O averaged fewer than 300 yards and 20 touchdown per game with no downfield passing game whatsoever and without enough of a ground attack to make up for it. Now it has to move on without its best offensive star.

Cam Roberson was the second-leading rusher with 355 yards and two scores, but now he’s likely being moved to wide receiver. JUCO transfer Ellis Merriweather is a 6-1, 220-pounder who’s built to carry the workload along with 225-pound senior Gilberto Torres.

– Four starters are expected to return back to a line that wasn’t miserable in pass protection, but didn’t do enough for the ground game. 6-7, 300-pound senior Larnel Coleman is a keeper at left tackles, and there’s decent size across the board.

– The passing game needs to be able to rely on a steady quarterback after four got a shot last year. 6-4, 215-pound JUCO transfer Kyle Lindquist was brought in to settle everything down, but 5-8, 170-pound Andrew Brito is back after seeing time throughout last season, throwing for 830 yards and seven scores with six picks.

Leading yardage receiver Zak Simon returns after catching 32 passes for 355 yards and two scores. Brennon Dingle is transferring to UTSA, Jessie Britt is transferring to Duquesne, and top tight end Kyle Horn is bolting.

However, 5-10, 165-pound sophomore Jermaine Johnson is back after leading the team with 37 grabs – he’s a short-range target and 6-1, 200-pound junior Samuel Emilus brings a little bulk – he caught 27 passes.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: UMass Minutemen Defense 3 Things To Know