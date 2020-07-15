College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Toledo Rockets season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 6-6 overall, 3-5 in MAC

Head Coach: Jason Candle, 5th year, 34-19

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 110

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 73

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 93

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Toledo Rockets Offense 3 Things To Know

– The 2016 Toledo offense ripped off over 6,700 yards. The 2017 attack flirted with 7,000 yards. 2018 was a down year with 5,770 yards and without the same pop, and then came 2019.

5,209 yards.

The Toledo O wasn’t all that bad by most standards – especially with the MAC’s second-best running game – but the passing attack wasn’t consistent or efficient enough, and the scoring wasn’t always there.

Two years ago, Toledo cranked up 525 points, scoring 24 or more in every game but two. Last year’s offense came up with 327 points and failed to get more than 14 in three of the last seven. With eight starters returning, there’s hope to be a whole lot better.

– Senior Eli Peters will still have to push for the job, but he has the inside track after getting work in half the season with 828 passing yards with six scores and three picks. Sophomore Carter Bradley is a bit of a bigger option, and a slew of underclassmen will get their shot.

The receivers are there to make the passing game a whole lot stronger. Senior Bryce Miller averaged over 19 yards per catch with a team-high 679 yards, and speedy Danzel McKinley-Lewis tied for the team lead with 36 grabs, averaging over 17 yards per catch. 6-4, 240-pound senior Drew Rosi is a nice tight end who can do a lot more than 18 catches.

– The running game was strong. Bryant Koback led the way with 1,187 yards with 12 scores – averaging over six yards per carry – and 215-pound senior Shakif Seymour is back as a strong No. 2 back in the rotation.

Four starters are back on the offensive front after a rough year in pass protection, but they’ll once again be great for the ground game. Sophomore guard Nick Rosi is the best of the bunch, but the line should be a strength.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Toledo Rockets Defense 3 Things To Know