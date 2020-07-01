College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 7-6 overall, 7-2 in C-USA

Head Coach: Jay Hopson, 5th year, 28-22

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 82

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 68

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 76

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Southern Miss Golden Eagles Offense 3 Things To Know

– TheSouthern Miss offense wasn’t good enough. It had good parts, it had good moments, and it had a good defense to pick up the slack, but there wasn’t any running game, and the O finished averaging just 407 yards and 27 points per game.

There’s too much talent returning to be so mediocre again. It starts with new offensive coordinator Matt Kubik improving the ground attack.

Southern Miss at Auburn, Sept. 26



– The offensive line was good in pass protection, but it was one of the worst in America in giving up tackles for loss – allowing over seven per game. On the plus side, four starters are expected back around rising sophomore Coker Wright at one of the tackle spots and Arvin Fletcher at guard. There’s good size and decent depth – this group has to be better.

There are a ton of running back options who got in a little work, and now they need room to move. 220-pound senior Kevin Perkins came in from the JUCO thanks and ran for a team-high 547 yards with three scores, and 242-pound banger Steven Anderson is back after scoring three times. The ground game as a whole, though, finished with just 1,527 yards and averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

– The Golden Eagles have their quarterback. Jack Abraham took the job two years ago, and improved last season hitting 68% of his passes for almost 3,500 yards with 19 scores. Backup Tate Whatley is back, but as the bowl loss to Tulane showed, he needs to be a whole lot better when he gets his chances.

Star receiver Quez Watkins is now a Philadelphia Eagle, and five of the top seven pass catchers are gone, but senior Tim Jones is back after leading the team with 73 catches for 902 yards and three scores.

Speedster Jaylond Adams is back after averaging over 16 yards per catch, but it’s a thin overall group that needs the recruiting class and a slew of transfers to bump things up. The hope is for Arkansas transfer Grayson Gunter to take over the tight end job right away.

