College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the San Jose State Spartans season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 5-7 overall, 2-6 in MW

Head Coach: Brent Brennan, 4th year, 8-29

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 90

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 95

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 117

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: San Jose State Spartans Offense 3 Things To Know

– Well that’s how the offense is supposed to work. After failing to average 400 yards per game for three straight years, last year’s offense rolled for 427 yards per game by going over 400 yards in eight of the last ten games.

At the very least, the offense was good enough to keep the team in shootouts. It wasn’t always able to come through, but at least it was a whole lot of fun with the nation’s fourth-best passing offense that averaged 338 yards per game.

– Josh Love had a huge season with close to 4,000 passing yards with 22 scores and eight picks. He’s done, but sophomore Nick Nash stepped in and got in a little bit of work – he was second on the team with 255 rushing yards and three scores – and on the way is Arkansas and Texas A&M transfer Nick Starkel. In all, seven quarterbacks are in place, but it should be a Starkel vs. Nash battle.

No matter who’s under center, he’ll have good receiving playmakers to work with. Senior Tre Walker is coming off a massive 79-catch season with 1,161 yards and two scores, and sophomore Isaiah Hamilton averaged 16.7 yards per catch on his 43 catches with four scores. Start with those two, and everything else will quickly fill in.

– The offensive line was fantastic in pass protection. It didn’t get called on too much to pound away for the ground attack, but it was sixth in the nation in fewest tackles for loss allowed, and it was ninth in the fewest sacks allowed. Three starters are back around 6-5, 291-pound senior Jack Snyder at left tackle.

The running backs are in place to do even more with a ground attack that only ran for 1,073 yards. 11-touchdown leading rusher DeJon Packer is gone, but 2018 leading rusher Tyler Nevens returns, and speedster Kairee Robinson is back. The real star, though, might be 5-7 freshman Shamar Garrett – one of the team’s most dynamic new recruits.

