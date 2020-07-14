College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Ohio Bobcats season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 7-6 overall, 5-3 in MAC

Head Coach: Frank Solich, 16th year, 113-81

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 86

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 51

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 86

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Ohio Bobcats Offense 3 Things To Know

– The Bobcats scored 75 fewer points than the 2018 version, and they still finished 29th in the nation in total offense averaging over 442 yards and 34 points per game. The passing game led the MAC in yards per completion, and the running game averaged 222 yards per game.

There were a few power outages here and there, but it was another great season on the offensive side. This year’s attack should be even better, but …

– Ohio has to replace do-it-all QB Nathan Rourke. He was everything to the offense as a runner as well as an efficient passer, and now with a few transfers changing things up, there’s going to be a battle between junior Drew Keszei and Nathan’s brother, Kurtis Rourke. Keszei spent last year at receiver, and Kurtis is a bigger version of Nathan.

All of the receivers are back. All of them. It starts with junior Isiah Cox – who led the team with 39 catches for 663 yards and two scores, averaging 17 yards per grab – and continues with 6-4 sophomore Shane Hooks and his five touchdown catches.

Senior Adam Leuherman made five touchdown catches and was second with 28 grabs, and there’s a lot more experience where all of the other stars came from.

– The offensive line that was eighth in the nation in fewest tackles for loss loses three starters – all all-stars – but it’s still going to be excellent around junior Brett Kitrell, who played guard last year and will likely move to center. The front five has a fantastic running back to pave the way for.

Sophomore O’Shaan Allison led the team with 869 yards with six scores, and senior De’Montre Tuggle ran for 644 yards and 11 touchdowns. Throw in whatever is coming from the quarterback – Nathan Rourke ran for 867 yards and 13 scores – and Ohio will once again have one of the MAC’s best ground games.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Ohio Bobcats Defense 3 Things To Know