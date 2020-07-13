College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the New Mexico State Aggies season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 2-10

Head Coach: Doug Martin, 8th year, 22-63

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 126

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 127

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 129

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: New Mexico State Aggies Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense sputtered with its worst scoring output since 2013, and with 17 points or fewer in seven of the first nine games. On the plus side, the O kicked it in over the last three games, winning two of them.

The passing game had to keep going to keep up with the struggling defense, but the ground attack was good at times when it got a chance to get moving. With eight starters gone, though, it’s going to take a while to get going.

– Finding a quarterback is Job One. Starter Josh Adkins left for UTSA, and backups Matt Romero and Jeremy Hodge are in the transfer portal, too. JUCO transfer Jonah Johnson is a 6-2, 220-pound dual-threat playmaker who’s being brought in to take over right away, but redshirt freshman Weston Eget will get a long look, too.

But who will catch the ball?

The top three receivers are gone, not to mention 40-catch RB Jason Huntley. Two backups transferred out, but UCF TE Anthony Roberson is available right away, as is Georgia WR transfer Joshua Moran.

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda should be an instant factor among the seven JUCO transfers on the roader. Senior Robert Downs is the team’s leading returning wide receiver with 22 catches for 265 yards and two scores, and 6-2, 200-pound Jared Wyatt is back after averaging close to 20 yards per catch on his seven grabs.

– The running game had its moments, but not having Huntley around anymore hurts, and No. 2 back Christian Gibson is gone, too. It doesn’t help that Josh Foley is leaving to go up the road to New Mexico, putting the pressure on Michigan transfer O’Maury Samuels and sophomore Naveon Mitchell to handle the duties.

The O line has to replace three starters, but 6-7, 330-pound senior Sage Doxtater isn’t a bad left tackle and Max Wilhite is a 300-pound veteran center. Getting in former Missouri star recruit Darvis Holmes helps.

