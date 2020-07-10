College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the New Mexico Lobos season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 2-10 overall, 0-8 in MW

Head Coach: Danny Gonzales, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 123

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 120

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 104

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: New Mexico Lobos Offense 3 Things To Know

– The new coaching staff will be heavy on defense with the new guys in place, and it’ll be up to new offensive coordinator Derek Warehime – the tight ends coach at Texas under Tom Herman – to turn yards into points with a better-paced attack that throws it around a bit more.

The Lobo offense moved the ball – it averaged over 400 yards per game – but scoring was an issue. New Mexico scored 25 points or fewer nine times, all losses.

– Keeping the quarterbacks healthy is a must. Tevaka Tuioti is the all-around playmaker who can make the offense fly, but he has only been able to get through a season – he threw for 1,460 yards and seven scores with six picks, and ran for 262 yards last year.

6-2, 188-pound sophomore Trae Hall took over late last season – he’s a decent runner – and veteran Brandt Hughes is back after seeing a little time over the last few years.

Six of the top seven receivers are expected back, but leading man Jordan Kress only made 28 grabs for 530 yards and six scores. He’s a dangerous deep threat, 6-3, 235-pound Marcus Williams is a dangerous target, and there are plenty of good options to fold into the rotation.

– The offensive line loses three starters, but 6-3, 301-pound senior Kyle Stapley is a good center to work around and a slew of JUCO parts along with Minnesota transfer Ben Davis should fill in the holes. This was a good group for the running game, and it should quickly adapt. Now the running backs have to follow.

Ahmari Davis is gone after leading the team with 832 yards and seven scores, but Bryson Carroll is a speedy 5-7 junior who averaged over five yards per carry on his 536 yards. There’s decent depth that didn’t get a whole lot of work last year, but should be ready to do more – the O is loaded with smallish, fast backs.

