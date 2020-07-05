College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Middle Tennessee Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 3-5 in C-USA

Head Coach: Rick Stockstill, 15th year, 91-86

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 117

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 107

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 99

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Offense 3 Things To Know

– It’s not that the Middle Tennessee offense was totally miserable, but 1) third down conversions were a major issue, which meant 2) time of possession was a HUGE problem, which 3) wasn’t enough to make up for a defense that couldn’t get off the field, and that 4) led to s great inexcusable losses.

Beat bad North Texas and Rice teams – instead of losing to each one by three – and 6-6 with a bowl appearance would’ve made the season look and feel a whole lot different.

CFN in 60 Video: Virginia Tech Preview

Virginia Tech at Middle Tennessee, Sept. 19



– The offensive line was fine considering it got hammered by injuries. Four starters are expected back around 6-2, 275-pound senior Will Gilchrist at left tackle, but there’s not a ton of beef across the front to blast away. Even so, this group can run block – and the runners are there to take advantage of it.

The Blue Raiders averaged 172 yards per game, but no running back got to 300 yards on the season. 237-pound junior Chaton Mobley and quick backs Jayy McDonald and Brand Anderson return, but they combined for under 600 yards.

In comes former four-star recruit Amir Rasul from Florida State, and ready to roll right away is West Virginia transfer Martell Pettaway. Rasul only got 49 carries in his time with the Noles, but Pettway has the upside to be the feature back.

However …

– QB Asher O’Hara is the real rushing star. The junior had a terrific year throwing the ball, but his 1,058 yards and nine scores on the ground carried the offense. Randall Johnson is gone to the transfer portal, but main backup Chase Cunningham returns – he has enough time logged in to be okay if needed.

Ty Lee is gone from the receiving corps, and fourth-leading yardage receiver Zack Dobson is in the transfer portal, but senior Jarrin Pierce is back after leading the way with 562 yards and four scores. 6-5, 226-pound senior Jimmy Marshall is back after leading the team with six touchdowns on 35 catches for 513 yards.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Defense 3 Things To Know