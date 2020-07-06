College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Kent State Golden Flashes season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 7-6 overall, 5-3 in MAC

Head Coach: Sean Lewis, 3rd year, 9-16

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 87

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 66

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 123

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Kent State Golden Flashes Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense didn’t always work, but when it did, it was a whole lot of fun. On the good side, the FlashFast style under head coach Sean Lewis and offensive coordinator Andrew Sowder can move in a hurry, it can strike quickly, and it was good enough to finish lead the MAC in passing efficiency.

On the down side, when it stalled, it stalled in a hurry, it got off the field in a hurry, and it got forced its defense to get back on the field in a hurry.

After rolling up 450 yards or more in each of the last three games – all wins – with the running game coming up with 250 yards or more in each of them. When it ran for 230 yards or more, the team won going 5-0.

– Dustin Crum wasn’t always great, but he turned it on over the second half of last year to finish with over 2,600 passing yards with 20 scores and two picks, and he led the team with 707 rushing yards and six scores. Still around is Woody Barrett, the former Auburn transfer who led the team in 2018, but couldn’t move the offense like Crum did last season.

Three of the top four receivers are gone, but 6-3, 182-pound junior Isaiah McKoy is back after leading the way with 57 catches for 870 yards and eight scores. Speedy Isaiah Wooden is transferring in from the JUCO ranks, and 6-2 senior Keshunn Abram will get more work.

– The offensive line had big, big problems keeping defenses out of the backfield. Only three teams gave up more tackles for loss, and there was a huge problem in pass protection, too. Four starters, though, are back. It’s going to be a really, really small line, but it can move.

Crum is the best runner on the team, and top running back Will Matthews is done. Xavier Williams is a quick back who ran for 393 yards and four scores, but this is a very, very thin group that could use a bit of transfer help at the last moment.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Kent State Golden Flashes Defense 3 Things To Know