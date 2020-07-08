College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 10-5 overall, 5-3 in MW

Head Coach: Todd Graham, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 44

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 32

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 89

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Offense 3 Things To Know

– New head coach Todd Graham isn’t going to totally change things around, but there’s going to be a bit of a rebranding with the new run and gun offense under coordinator and former Tulsa quarterback GJ Kinne.

There will still be lots of throwing, and the attack will still want to operate at a high tempo, but there will be a bit more for the ground game while also looking to control the clock just a wee bit more.

And if the turnovers can slow down, that would be nice, too. More on that in a bit.

UCLA at Hawaii, Sept. 5



– The passing game that finished fifth in the nation for an offense that led the Mountain West and was 13th in the country loses a ton of talent. QB Cole McDonald is gone along with three of the top four pass catchers.

However, 87-catch senior Jared Smart is back, senior Melquise Stovall is a great option when healthy, and on the way is North Texas transfer Rico Bussey to likely be the No. 1 guy. Texas Tech transfer Tyler Carr gives the Rainbow Warriors an immediate option at tight end.

Sophomore Chevan Cordeiro is the likely main man to step in for McDonald. He knows what Graham and company want to do, and he has the starting experience to ease the transition. There are several other options, with 6-3 junior Justin Uahinui the likely backup as last year’s No. 3.

– The offensive line was solid in pass protection and was fifth in the nation – a function of the offense – in tackles for loss allowed. All five starters are expected back, there’s a ton of depth. and around junior left tackle Ilm Manning there’s a whole lot to like.

It’s not going to be Wisconsin running the ball, but junior Miles Reed is coming off a tea-leading 908 yards and eight scores, but No. 2 RB Fred Holly is in the transfer portal. Cordeiro can run, too, but 225-pound Hekili Keliiliki is the only other running back on the roster as this is being written.

